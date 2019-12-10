Lady Eagles soar past South Gallia, 59-42

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — Emphatically in to the win column.

The Eastern girls basketball team claimed its first victory of the season, defeating Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest South Gallia by a 59-42 tally on Monday in Meigs County.

The Lady Eagles (1-3, 1-2 TVC Hocking) never trailed in the contest, leading 10-0 after the Lady Rebels (4-2, 1-2) came up empty on their first 11 possessions. South Gallia cut its deficit to six points, but Eastern scored the final four points of the first quarter and led 14-4.

The hosts began the second period with a 10-to-4 run for their largest lead of the first half, at 24-8. South Gallia scored eight of the final dozen points in the first half, and trailed 28-16 at the break.

The Lady Eagle lead grew to as many as 17 points in the third quarter, and the hosts took a 44-29 edge into the finale.

A 10-to-2 run to start the fourth period gave Eastern its largest lead of the night, at 54-31, and the hosts never looked back en route to the 59-42 win.

The Lady Eagles won the rebounding battle by a 41-to-23 count, including 13-to-8 on the offensive end. EHS had 30 turnovers, but recorded 18 assists, 15 steals and five rejections. SGHS committed 22 turnovers and finished with team totals of 19 steals and six assists.

The Green and White shot 24-of-52 (46.2 percent) from the field, including 3-of-8 (37.5 percent) from three-point range, while the Red and Gold were 15-of-48 (31.3 percent) from the field, including 1-of-8 (12.5 percent) from deep. At the foul line, EHS sank 8-of-9 (88.9 percent), while SGHS made 11-of-17 (64.7 percent).

The hosts were led by Sydney Reynolds with 16 points and eight rebounds. Jennifer Parker contributed 12 points to the winning cause, Olivia Barber and Whitney Durst added eight apiece, while Erica Durst chipped in with six points and four assists. Kennadi Rockhold marked five points and four assists in the triumph, while Jaymie Basham added four points and a game-high 13 rebounds.

Leading the EHS defensive effort, Erica Durst blocked five shots, and Basham grabbed four steals.

Amaya Howell paced the guests with 13 points, including the team’s lone trifecta. Jessie Rutt posted a double-double of 11 points and 10 steals, to go with five rebounds and a team-best three assists. Christine Griffith and Makayla Waugh scored six points apiece, with Griffith grabbing a team-best six rebounds. Kiley Stapleton ended with four points and four steals for SGHS, while Alyssa Cremeens scored two points in the setback.

These teams are set to meet again on Jan. 18 in Mercerville.

On Thursday, Eastern will visit Waterford, and South Gallia will head to Trimble.

Eastern senior Jaymie Basham (2) grabs a rebound in front of South Gallia senior Amaya Howell, during the Lady Eagles’ 59-42 victory on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/12/web1_12.11-EHS-Basham.jpg Eastern senior Jaymie Basham (2) grabs a rebound in front of South Gallia senior Amaya Howell, during the Lady Eagles’ 59-42 victory on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports South Gallia’s Amaya Howell (2) tries a two-pointer over Eastern’s Whitney Durst (40), during Monday’s TVC Hocking bout in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/12/web1_12.11-SG-Howell.jpg South Gallia’s Amaya Howell (2) tries a two-pointer over Eastern’s Whitney Durst (40), during Monday’s TVC Hocking bout in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports South Gallia senior Alyssa Cremeens (1) leads a fast break, during the Lady Rebels’ 59-42 loss to Eastern on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/12/web1_12.11-wo-SG-Cremeens.jpg South Gallia senior Alyssa Cremeens (1) leads a fast break, during the Lady Rebels’ 59-42 loss to Eastern on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports EHS freshman freshman Sydney Reynolds (14) fires a jump shot over South Gallia senior Christine Griffith, during the Lady Eagles’ 59-42 win on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/12/web1_12.11-wo-EHS-Reynolds.jpg EHS freshman freshman Sydney Reynolds (14) fires a jump shot over South Gallia senior Christine Griffith, during the Lady Eagles’ 59-42 win on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.