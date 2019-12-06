Eastern’s Dishong signs with Rio track and field

Eastern senior Mason Dishong, seated second from right, will be continuing his track and field career after signing with Rio Grande on Thursday, Dec. 5, during a ceremony held in the Eastern High School lobby. Dishong, a two-time regional qualifier in the discus throw, was fifth in the event at the 2019 Region 11 championships after taking 13th as a sophomore. Dishong also competes in the shot put for Eastern, and is a member of the varsity football and basketball teams. Mason is joined in front by his parents, Matt and Kim King, and sister, Spencer King. Standing in back, from left, are Eastern head coach Josh Fogle, EHS assistant coach Mykala Sheppard and Rio Grande head coach Bob Willey. Dishong currently holds a 3.7 grade-point average, and plans to major in Industrial Technology.

