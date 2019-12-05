COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association has released its 2019 All-Ohio football teams, featuring eight players from Meigs County and seven from Gallia County.

Gallia Academy — 9-2 on the season, making the playoffs for the second straight year — led the way locally with six selections on the Division IV All-Ohio team.

Eastern — which finished the year at 8-3 and made the postseason for the first time since 2001 — claimed five spots on the D-7 All-Ohio squad, which also had Southern (5-5) picking up two spots and South Gallia (1-9) filling one slot.

The Marauders (2-8) had one representative on the Division V All-Ohio list, with River Valley (2-8) coming up empty.

For the Blue Devils, senior linebacker Cade Roberts was named first team, moving up from special mention a year ago. Also moving up from last year’s D-4 special mention list, GAHS junior lineman Riley Starnes was on the second team and junior running back James Armstrong made third team.

First-time all-state honorees for Gallia Academy, all on special mention, are junior quarterback Noah Vanco, sophomore defensive lineman Brayden Easton and senior punter Andrew Toler.

Representing the Eagles on first team was junior linebacker Will Oldaker, earning his first all-state honor. Eastern’s second team choice was junior running back Blake Newland, who was a special mention on the All-Ohio list a year ago.

Joining Oldaker and Newland, EHS senior Mason Dishong, as well as juniors Steven Fitzgerald and Jake Barber, landed on the special mention portion of the list.

For the Tornadoes, senior running back Trey McNickle took a spot on third team, after being selected as a special mention a year ago. Joining McNickle, SHS senior quarterback Gage Shuler was named special mention for his first all-state nod.

The lone Rebel on the list, senior Kyle Northup was picked as a third team defensive back. Northup was a special mention a year ago.

In Division V, Meigs’ only choice was sophomore quarterback Coulter Cleland, a first-time all-state honoree and a special mention.

Note: The Division IV, Division V and Division VII lists are available on the web at mydailysentinel.com or mydailyregister.com

Eastern junior Blake Newland (7) carries the ball after an interception, in front of teammate Will Oldaker (50), during the Eagles’ Week 10 win in Racine, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/12/web1_12.5-EHS-Duo.jpg Eastern junior Blake Newland (7) carries the ball after an interception, in front of teammate Will Oldaker (50), during the Eagles’ Week 10 win in Racine, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

15 players chosen from OVP area

