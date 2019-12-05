Lady Cats fall to Scott in opener, 54-43

ASHTON, W.Va. — A 15-8 second quarter run ultimately proved to be the difference-maker for visiting Scott on Tuesday night during a 54-43 victory over the Hannan girls basketball team in the season opener for both programs.

The Lady Cats (0-1) started well as Halie Johnson buried a pair of trifectas as part of 12-9 first quarter run, but the Lady Skyhawks (1-0) limited the hosts to just two field goals while turning a 1-possession deficit into a 24-20 intermission advantage.

Johnson nailed another three 3-pointers in the third canto, but SHS countered with a 20-16 run over that frame while securing a 44-36 edge entering the finale.

The Black and Gold closed regulation with a small 10-7 run and led by at least two possessions over the final eight minutes while wrapping up the 11-point outcome.

The Blue and White netted 13 total field goals — including five trifectas — and also went 12-of-18 at the free throw line for 67 percent.

Johnson paced the Lady Cats with a game-high 17 points, followed by Bailey Coleman with 12 markers. Julie Frazier and Rachel Ellis was next with five points apiece, while Madison Plantz concluding the scoring with four points.

Jenna Butcher paced Scott with 16 points, followed by Shea Miller and Leah Davis with 14 markers each. Gracie Ferrell and Chloe Older completed the winning tally with six and four points, respectively.

Hannan returns to action Tuesday when it travels to Ohio Valley Christian for a non-conference matchup at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.