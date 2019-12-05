Ohio lands 7 on All-MAC football teams

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A truly magnificent seven.

The Ohio football team landed seven players — all seniors — on the 2019 All-Mid-American Conference football teams, as selected by the coaches from within the league.

The Bobcats — who were 6-6 overall — finished as one of four teams in the MAC with a 5-3 conference record this season, joining Western Michigan, Buffalo and Kent State.

Ohio claimed a pair of first team spots, as well as two second team choices and three third team picks.

OU redshirt senior safety Javon Hagan is on the first team defense for a second straight season, after being picked to the second team in his freshman and sophomore seasons. In his final campaign, Hagan recorded a team-best 99 tackles, 20 more than the closest Bobcat, while also breaking up seven passes, the most on the team.

After back-to-back seasons on second team, Ohio senior quarterback Nathan Rourke was named to the first team this fall. Rourke completed 191-of-311 (61.4 percent) of his pass attempts, for 2,676 yards and 20 touchdowns, against just five interceptions this season. Rourke’s 780 rushing yards were second most on the team, with his 12 rushing scores as a team-high.

A pair of redshirt seniors represent Ohio on second team, with offensive lineman Austen Pleasants and punter Michael Farkas. Pleasants — a Coal Grove graduate — was a team captain this fall and earned his first All-MAC honor. Farkas completes his tour of the All-MAC teams, as he was a first team selection last season and a third team choice in 2016.

The Bobcats on third team were redshirt senior offensive linemen Steven Hayes and Marques Grimes, as well as redshirt senior kickoff return specialist DL Knock. This is the first all-conference honor for Hayes, Grimes and Knock.

2019 MAC Specialty Award Winners

Coach of the Year: Jim McElwain, Central Michigan

Offensive Player of the Year: RB LeVante Bellamy, Western Michigan

Defensive Player of the Year: OLB Treshaun Hayward, Western Michigan

Special Teams Player of the Year: K Matthew Trickett, Kent State

Freshman of the Year: QB Brett Gabbert, Miami

Vern Smith Leadership Award Winner: RB LeVante Bellamy, Western Michigan

2019 ALL-MAC football teams

First Team Offense

QB – Nathan Rourke, Ohio +#

Offensive Linemen – Danny Pinter, Ball State

Offensive Linemen – Luke Juriga, Western Michigan &#

OL – Jordan Steckler, Northern Illinois

Offensive Linemen – Evin Ksiezarczyk, Buffalo +

Offensive Linemen – Tommy Doyle, Miami

TE – Giovanni Ricci, Western Michigan %

WR – Kalil Pimpleton, Central Michigan

WR – Justin Hall, Ball State %#

WR – Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

WR – JaCorey Sullivan, Central Michigan

RB – LeVante Bellamy, Western Michigan &

RB – Jaret Patterson, Buffalo +

PK – Matt Trickett, Kent State &

First Team Defense

OLB – Treshaun Hayward, Western Michigan

OLB – Troy Brown, Central Michigan

ILB – Jacob White, Ball State %

ILB – John Lako, Akron %

DL – Sean Adesanya, Central Michigan

DL – Taylor Riggins, Buffalo

DL – Malcolm Koonce, Buffalo

DL – Doug Costin, Miami +

DB – Joey Banks, Buffalo

DB – Javon Hagan, Ohio &#*

DB – Vince Calhoun, Eastern Michigan %^

DB – Antonio Phillips, Ball State

P – Kyle Kramer, Miami %

First Team Specialists

Kickoff Return – Keith Mixon Jr., Western Michigan

Punt Return – Kalil Pimpleton, Central Michigan

Second Team Offense

QB – Mike Glass III, Eastern Michigan

OL – Austen Pleasants, Ohio

OL – Jaylon Moore, Western Michigan

OL – Kayode Awosika, Buffalo

OL – Mike Caliendo, Western Michigan

OL – Paul Nosworthy, Buffalo

TE – Tony Poljan, Central Michigan

WR – Riley Miller, Ball State +

WR – Arthur Jackson, Eastern Michigan

WR – Bryce Mitchell, Toledo

WR – Quintin Morris, Bowling Green

RB – Bryant Koback, Toledo

RB – Caleb Huntley, Ball State

PK – Sam Sloman, Miami

Second Team Defense

OLB – Brody Hoying, Eastern Michigan %@ (as DB)

OLB – Kadofi Wright, Buffalo

ILB – Michael Oliver, Central Michigan

ILB – Drake Spears, Western Michigan

DL – Ali Fayad, Western Michigan

DL – Jack Heflin, Northern Illinois %

DL – Ledarius Mack, Buffalo

DL – Kameron Butler, Miami

DB – Jamal Parker, Kent State

DB – Mykelti Williams, Northern Illinois +

DB – Amechi Uzodinma, Ball State

DB – Tyrone Hill, Buffalo

P – Michael Farkas, Ohio &!

Second Team Specialists

Kickoff Return – Malik Dunner, Ball State %^

Punt Return – Maurice Thomas, Miami

Third Team Offense

QB – Jon Wassink, Western Michigan

OL – Nick Rosi, Toledo

OL – Danny Godlevske, Miami %

OL – Curtis Blackwell, Ball State

OL – Marques Grimes, Ohio

OL – Steven Hayes, Ohio

TE – Mitchell Brinkman, Northern Illinois

WR – Isaiah McKoy, Kent State

WR – Antonio Nunn, Buffalo

WR – Mike Carrigan, Kent State

WR – Dylan Drummond, Eastern Michigan

RB – Jonathan Ward, Central Michigan

RB – Tre Harbison, Northern Illinois +

PK – John Richardson, Northern Illinois

Third Team Defense

OLB – Myles Reid, Miami

OLB – Kholbe Coleman, Bowling Green

ILB – Kobie Beltram, Eastern Michigan

ILB – Jaylin Thomas, Ball State

DL – Jamal Hines, Toledo

DL – Chibueze Onwuka, Buffalo

DL – Theo Majette, Kent State

DL – Robi Stuart, Central Michigan

DB – Alvin Davis, Akron &#

DB – Emmanuel Rugamba, Miami

DB – Patrick Lupro, Western Michigan

DB – Kevin McGill, Eastern Michigan +

P – Derek Adams, Kent State

Third Team Specialists

Kickoff Return – DL Knock, Ohio

Punt Return – Keith Mixon Jr., Western Michigan

& 2018 First-Team All-MAC

+ 2018 Second-Team All-MAC

% 2018 Third-Team All-MAC

@ 2017 First-Team All-MAC

# 2017 Second-Team All-MAC

^ 2017 Third-Team All-MAC

= 2016 First-Team All-MAC

* 2016 Second-Team All-MAC

! 2016 Third-Team All-MAC

Ohio senior Nathan Rourke (12) evades a Kent State defender, during the Bobcats' Oct. 19 victory at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio.

Ohio senior Javon Hagan (7) celebrates a third-down stop, during the Bobcats' 39-36 loss to NIU on Oct. 12 in Athens, Ohio.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

