Raiders fall at Symmes Valley, 56-44

WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — A road trip gets tough when you run out of gas.

The River Valley boys basketball team led through three quarters of play, but host Symmes Valley made a 19-6 surge over the final eight minutes en route to a 56-44 non-conference decision Tuesday night in Lawrence County.

The Raiders (1-1) put together a back-and-forth battle with the Vikings (1-0) over the course of the first half, with SVHS taking a slim 14-13 first quarter edge before making a 13-11 run for a 27-24 halftime edge.

The Silver and Black, however, got seven points from Jordan Lambert as part of a 14-10 third quarter push that gave RVHS a 38-37 lead entering the finale.

Symmes Valley countered with eight points from Luke Leith down the stretch and the Raiders mustered only three field goals in the fourth before ultimately falling by a dozen points.

The Vikings claimed a 30-21 advantage on the boards, including a 12-10 edge on the offensive glass. RVHS committed 15 turnovers in the setback, while the hosts gave the ball away 17 times.

The Raiders netted 18 total field goals — including a pair of 3-pointers — and also went 6-of-8 at the free throw line for 75 percent.

Lambert led the guests with 18 points and Brandon Call followed with 14 points. Mason Rhodes was next with seven points, while Dylan Fulks and Chase Caldwell contributed two markers apiece. Cole Young completed the scoring with a single point.

The Vikings made 25 total field goals — including four trifectas — and were also 2-of-4 at the charity stripe for 50 percent.

Luke Leith led Symmes Valley with a game-high 19 points, followed by Jack Leith with 18 points. Logan Walsh and Drew Scherer were next with seven markers each, while Caden Brammer and Josh Ferguson completed the scoring with respective efforts of three and two points.

River Valley returns to action Saturday when it hosts Southern in a non-conference matchup at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

