Lady Defenders notch 1st win at Covenant, 41-30

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Better late than never.

The Ohio Valley Christian girls basketball team used a 29-17 second half surge to pick up their first victory of the 2019-20 campaign on Monday night with a 41-30 decision over host Covenant in a non-conference matchup in Cabell County.

The Lady Defenders (1-2) managed only a single field goal while falling behind 5-2 after the first quarter, but the guests rallied with six points from Lalla Hurlow as part of a 10-8 run before halftime that closed the gap down to 13-12.

Kenzie Childers and Lauren Ragan combined for nine points during an 11-7 third quarter push that gave OVCS a 23-20 edge headed into the finale.

Lena Neal poured in five points down the stretch as the Lady Defenders had five different players contribute to an 18-10 surge that wrapped up the double-digit triumph.

Ohio Valley Christian made 17 total field goals — including three trifectas, all of which came in the second half — and also went 4-of-7 at the free throw line for 57 percent.

Hurlow led the guests with 14 points, followed by Childers and Ragan with 10 markers apiece. Neal chipped in five points and Marcie Kessinger completed the winning tally with two points.

Covenant netted 10 field goals — all 2-pointers — and also went 10-of-19 at the charity stripe for 53 percent.

OVCS returns to action on Thursday when it travels to Ironton to face Sugar Creek Christian at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

