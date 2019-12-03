Trimble takes down Lady Eagles, 57-45

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — A break down after the break.

The Eastern girls basketball team surrendered an 18-0 run to start the second half, as visiting Trimble went on to take a 57-45 victory in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division opener.

Trimble (1-0, 1-0 TVC Hocking) started the game with a 5-0 run, but surrendered the next six points to Eastern (0-2, 0-1). The teams swapped the lead four more times in the period and the Lady Eagles took a 12-9 advantage into the second quarter.

Each team tallied seven points in the first 3:30 of the second quarter, but Eastern closed the half with an 8-to-2 run for a 27-18 lead.

Trimble sank eight consecutive field goals, including a pair of three-pointers, in the opening 4:50 of the second half, going from down nine to up nine.

Eastern broke the cold spell with a two-pointer from Olivia Barber, but THS closed the quarter with a 5-to-2 run and headed into the finale ahead 41-31.

The Lady Tomcat lead grew as high as 19 in the fourth quarter, and the guests held on for the 57-45 victory.

The Red and Gray won the rebounding battle by a 41-to-25 clip, including 17-to-7 on the offensive end. Eastern finished with team totals of 14 assists, 13 steals and 22 turnovers, while the Lady Tomcats combined for 16 assists, 11 steals, five blocked shots and 23 turnovers.

For the game, the Lady Eagles made 18-of-54 (33.3 percent) field goal attempts, including 5-of-16 (31.3 percent) three-point tries, after shooting over 40 percent from the field and over 60 percent from deep in the first half. Trimble connected on 26-of-64 (40.6 percent) field goal attempts, including 3-of-12 (25 percent) three-point shots. At the foul line, EHS was 4-of-9 (44.4 percent) and THS was 2-of-4 (50 percent).

Sydney Reynolds led Eastern with 11 points, followed by Erica Durst with 10 points and five rebounds. Jennifer Parker ended with nine points, Barber added eight, while Juli Durst scored four points and dished out a team-best five assists.

Whitney Durst claimed two points in the setback, Kennadi Rockhold added one, while Jaymie Basham pulled in five rebounds. Leading the EHS defense, Parker and Rockhold had four steals each.

Jayne Six paced Trimble with 16 points, to go with seven rebounds. Briana Orsborne and Laikyn Imler finished with 14 points apiece, to go with 13 and seven rebounds respectively. Emily Young ended with 11 points and a team-best five assists, while Emily Calentine claimed two markers in the win.

The THS defense was led by Orsborne with six steals, and Imler with four steals and three blocks.

These teams are set to rematch on Jan. 13 in Glouster.

Eastern is back in action on Thursday at Miller.

Eastern freshman Jennifer Parker (30) drives past a pair of Lady Tomcats, during the Lady Eagles’ 57-45 setback on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/12/web1_12.4-EHS-Parker.jpg Eastern freshman Jennifer Parker (30) drives past a pair of Lady Tomcats, during the Lady Eagles’ 57-45 setback on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Eastern junior Olivia Barber launches a three-pointer, during the Lady Eagles’ 57-45 loss to Trimble on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/12/web1_12.4-wo-EHS-Barber.jpg Eastern junior Olivia Barber launches a three-pointer, during the Lady Eagles’ 57-45 loss to Trimble on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports EHS freshman Erica Durst (12) drives to the basket, during Monday’s TVC Hocking opener in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/12/web1_12.4-wo-EHS-Durst.jpg EHS freshman Erica Durst (12) drives to the basket, during Monday’s TVC Hocking opener in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Eastern junior Kennadi Rockhold looks to pass out of the corner, during the Lady Eagles’ 12-point setback on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/12/web1_12.4-wo-EHS-Rockhold.jpg Eastern junior Kennadi Rockhold looks to pass out of the corner, during the Lady Eagles’ 12-point setback on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

