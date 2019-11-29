2019 Class AA volleyball teams

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Senior Olivia Dotson and junior Tristan Wilson were the lone Point Pleasant players named to the 2019 West Virginia Sports Writers Association Class AA All-State volleyball team, as voted on by members of the WVSWA.
Both Dotson and Wilson are a pair of first-time selections to the all-state squad. Wilson was a first team honoree, while Dotson was a special honorable mention choice.
The Lady Knights set a school record for wins with a 33-4-2 overall mark that included the program’s first Class AA Region IV, Section 1 championship, as well as the team’s first-ever trip to the state tournament.
Wilson recorded 374 kills and 36 blocks this fall, while Dotson — the school’s all-time leader in assists — had 146 kills and 136 service aces to go along with a school-record 734 assists this year.
Skye Stokes of Oak Glen was named the first team captain, while Payton Merica of Bridgeport was the second team captain.
2019 WVSWA Class AA All-State Volleyball
FIRST TEAM
Skye Stokes, Oak Glen (captain); Alyssa Hill, Philip Barbour; Shea Hefner, Bridgeport; Hannah Rogers, Oak Glen; Bradlea Hayhurst, Shady Spring; Esten Clay, Winfield; Meg Williams, Shady Spring; Macie Miller, Frankfort; Tristan Wilson, Point Pleasant; Emily Denison, Philip Barbour.
SECOND TEAM
Payton Merica, Bridgeport (captain); Emily Reed, Winfield; Kelsie Dangerfield, Shady Spring; Destiny Blankenship, Independence; Rachel LeRose, Nicholas County; McKayla Goodwin, Oak Glen; Taylor Lough, Robert C. Byrd; Summer Stover, East Fairmont; Sophia Mikula, Weir; Faith McAfee, Herbert Hoover.
SPECIAL HONORABLE MENTION
Chloe Puffinburger, Frankfort; Emma Kennedy, Philip Barbour; Abby Fazzini, Robert C. Byrd; Hayley Hovious, Winfield; Maggie Gadomski, Nicholas County; Sierra Strickland, Roane County; Violet Sickles, Bridgeport; Brooklyn Cheek, Man; Kaleigh Davis, Chapmanville; Kerigan Moore, Nitro; Jaedyn Hissam, Oak Glen; Laken McKinney, PikeView; Jocelyn Abraham, Braxton County; Presley McGee, Herbert Hoover; Olivia Dotson, Point Pleasant; Chloe Thompson, Shady Spring; Alisea McMillion, Clay County.
HONORABLE MENTION
Ally Morris, Berkeley Springs; Julia Griffith, Bridgeport; Chloe Johnson, Fairmont Senior; Emilea Holcomb, Clay County; Morgan Marty, Liberty (Raleigh); Shayla Whiteman, Petersburg; Makenna Douthitt, Frankfort; Kyra Davis, Independence; MaKaily Thomson-Moran, Keyser; Riley Dominguez, Philip Barbour; Samantha Price, Elkins; Allison Rockwell, Lincoln; Zoe Evans, Mingo Central; Jordan Heckert, Robert C. Byrd; Bailey Malnick, North Marion; Taylor Brown, Westside; MaKayla Keenan, Berkeley Springs; Katie Underwood, Scott.
