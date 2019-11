Gibbs named to Class A volleyball team

Wahama had a single player chosen to the West Virginia Sports Writers Association Class A all-state volleyball teams for the 2019 season.

The Lady Falcons (2-20) were represented by junior Emma Gibbs, who picked up her second consecutive special honorable mention selection to the all-state squad.

Kylie Stephens of Wirt County was chosen as the first team captain, while Aaliyah Brunny of Parkersburg Catholic was the second team captain.

2019 WVSWA Class A All-State Volleyball

FIRST TEAM

Kylie Stephens, Wirt County (captain); Kyndra Pilant, Magnolia; Gracie Lowers, Parkersburg Catholic; Hope Weber, Paden City; Emma Wyer, Wirt County; Janessa Harris, Buffalo; Mallory Yeater, Paden City; Jenna Boice, Parkersburg Catholic; Elizabeth Kay, Charleston Catholic; Kenley Posten, Greenbrier West.

SECOND TEAM

Aaliyah Brunny, Parkersburg Catholic (captain); Julie Agee, Greenbrier West; Faith Brooks, Greater Beckley Christian; Erin Riggle, East Hardy; Regan Smith, Tyler Consolidated; Meagan Kearns, Buffalo; Rylin Tabor, Ravenswood; Ashley Davis, Ritchie County; Kylie Saltis, South Harrison; Kayna Anderson, Magnolia.

SPECIAL HONORABLE MENTION

Katie Scott, Pendleton County; Kenzie O’Dell, Greenbrier West; Skyler Chancellor, Williamstown; Gavin Pivot, Summers County; Lindsey Rinker, Moorefield; Lacy Rummler, Doddridge County; Jennifer Fisher, Greater Beckley Christian; Bailee Yokum, Notre Dame; Rebekah Ruppert, Ritchie County; Sierra Miller, East Hardy; Zaniya Colin, Greater Beckley Christian; Carrah Ferguson, Gilmer County; Sophia Veazey, Charleston Catholic; Madison Dennis, Calhoun County; Autumn Thompson, Sherman; Emma Gibbs, Wahama.

HONORABLE MENTION

Sydney Hardy, Moorefield; Bella Teter, South Harrison; Betty Watson, Meadow Bridge; Bri Jones, Ritchie County; Reegan Lively, Greenbrier West; Kasey Hoff, Ravenswood; Katlyn Williams, Montcalm; Lainie Ross, Parkersburg Catholic; Bethany Cline, Summers County; Leneica Grimm, Magnolia; Bethany Jarrell, Tolsia; Lakyn Joy, Williamstown; Emma Grace Holstein, Greater Beckley Christian; Kiara Smith, Richwood; Caleigh Phillips, Tyler Consolidated; Maggie Bailey, Wirt County; Abigail Lanham, Notre Dame; Cora Anderson, Paden City.

Wahama junior Emma Gibbs (14) leaps for a free ball at the net during a Class A Region IV, Section 1 volleyball contest against Ravenswood on Nov. 5 in Ravenswood, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_11.29-WAH-Gibbs.jpg Wahama junior Emma Gibbs (14) leaps for a free ball at the net during a Class A Region IV, Section 1 volleyball contest against Ravenswood on Nov. 5 in Ravenswood, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

