Lady Rebels outlast Symmes Valley, 50-40

WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — Finding 50 to be quite nifty.

The South Gallia girls basketball team hit the half-century mark for the second time in as many victories on Monday night following a 50-40 decision over host Symmes Valley in a non-conference matchup in Lawrence County.

The Lady Rebels (2-0) — who defeated Wellston 55-39 in their season opener last Friday in Mercerville — led after each of the four quarters of play, but the guests used a 30-22 second half run to ultimately pull away from a 2-point halftime lead.

SGHS built a 10-7 first quarter lead behind six points from Amaya Howell, but the Lady Vikings countered with a 12-10 run that trimmed the halftime lead down to 20-19.

Howell scored seven points during a 14-10 third quarter push that increased the lead out to 34-29, then Christine Griffith scored seven points as part of 16-12 stretch run that wrapped up the 10-point triumph.

The Red and Gold netted 16 total field goals — including three trifectas — and also went 15-of-30 at the free throw line for 50 percent. The guests also netted 8-of-15 charity tosses in the fourth quarter.

Howell led the Lady Rebels with 18 points, followed by Jessie Rutt with 10 points and Kiley Stapleton with eight markers. Griffith was next with seven points, while MaKayla Waugh and Alyssa Cremeans completed things with five and two points respectively.

SVHS made 13 total field goals — including three 3-pointers — and also made 8-of-14 free throw attempts for 57 percent.

Rachael Hayes paced the hosts with a game-high 19 points, followed by Jenna Malone with seven points and Spring Ross with six markers.

Taylor Sells was next with five points, while Lauren Wells and Kaylee Cade rounded out the scoring with two points and one point.

The Lady Rebels return to action Saturday when they host River Valley in a non-conference matchup at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

