Lady Tornadoes rally past Wellston, 46-36

WELLSTON, Ohio — Starting things off on the right foot.

The Southern girls basketball team ended a 24-game losing skid while handing first-year head coach Ron Quillen his first varsity win Monday night with a 46-36 decision over host Wellston in a non-conference matchup in Jackson County.

The Lady Tornadoes (1-0) trailed after each of the first two quarters of play, but the guests made a pivotal 11-3 third quarter run that turned a 2-point halftime deficit into a comfortable 34-28 cushion entering the finale.

SHS canned 6-of-8 free throw attempts as part of a 12-8 run down the stretch that wrapped up the program’s first victory since a 54-51 home decision over Symmes Valley back on Feb. 10, 2018.

The Lady Golden Rockets hit five of the six trifectas in the contest, but the hosts managed only three field goals in the second half. WHS led 14-10 after eight minutes and was ahead 25-23 at halftime.

Southern, on the other hand, made eight of their 17 field goals after halftime and won the second half by a 23-11 margin.

Baylee Wolfe led SHS with a double-double effort of 17 points and 14 rebounds, followed by Jordan Hardwick with 12 points and eight rebounds. Phoenix Cleland was next with nine points and 10 rebounds, while Shelby Cleland and Ella Cooper completed the winning tally with four points each.

The guests were 11-of-20 at the free throw line for 55 percent and also committed 15 turnovers in the triumph.

Clemons paced Wellston with 13 points, including a trio of trifectas. Bouska was next with a dozen points. The Lady Rockets were 7-of-9 at the charity stripe for 78 percent.

Southern returns to action Wednesday night when it hosts Meigs in a non-conference matchup at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

