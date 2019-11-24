Lady Raiders win opener at Jackson, 40-23

JACKSON, Ohio — No use waiting, might as well get the first one out of the way.

The River Valley girls basketball team already has its first victory the 2019-20 season, as the Lady Raiders defeated non-conference host Jackson by a 40-23 count on Friday in the Apple City.

The Ironladies (0-1) led 3-0 in the game, but were held scoreless for the rest of the period, and River Valley (1-0) took a 7-3 advantage into the second quarter.

RVHS — which didn’t relinquish its lead in any of the final three quarters — added one point to its edge in the second stanza, and went into halftime with a 13-8 advantage.

The Lady Raiders doubled their host in the third quarter, going on a 12-to-6 run to make their lead 25-14 with eight minutes to play.

RVHS saved its best for last, scoring 15 points in the final quarter to seal the 40-23 victory.

For the game, River Valley shot 16-of-46 (42.8 percent) from the field, including 4-of-18 (22.2 percent) from three-point range. Meanwhile, Jackson was 10-of-46 (21.7 percent) from the field, including 1-of-20 (5.0 percent) from beyond the arc. Both teams attempted five free throws, with the Lady Raiders making four for 80 percent, and the Ironladies sinking two for 40 percent.

Both teams also had 22 defensive rebounds, with the hosts earning a 10-to-8 edge on the offensive glass. The Silver and Black collected 12 steals, 10 assists and six blocked shots in the win, while JHS finished with 11 steals, five assists and two rejections.

Payton Crabtree led the Lady Raiders with 15 points, including nine from beyond the arc. Hannah Jacks was next with 10 points, to go with a team-best seven rebounds. Lauren Twyman finished with seven points and four assists in the win, making the team’s other trifecta.

Kasey Birchfield claimed three points for the Silver and Black, Morissa Barcus and Savannah Reese came up with two points apiece, while Sierra Sommerville scored one.

Jacks led the RVHS defense with three steals and two blocks. Twyman added two blocks and two steals, while Crabtree came up with a trio of steals.

Katelyn Webb led Jackson with 11 points, eight rebounds, five steals and four assists. Taylor Evans scored nine points, to go with seven rebounds and two blocks, Lauren Elliott added two points, while Olivia Kennedy earned one marker.

After their home opener against Gallia Academy on Monday, the Lady Raiders will return to action at South Gallia on Saturday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

