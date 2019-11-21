All-TVC Hocking football team

A total of 17 athletes from the Ohio Valley Publishing area were named to the 2019 All-Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division football team, as voted on by the coaches within the league.

Eastern accounted for almost half of those honors with an area-best eight selections following an 8-3 overall campaign that resulted in the program’s first playoff appearance since 2001.

The Eagles also came away with third place in the final league standings with a 6-2 mark, falling to only league champion Trimble (8-0) and Waterford (7-1) — both playoff qualifiers as well. All three programs had eight players chosen to the All-TVC Hocking squad.

Fourth place Belpre (5-3) was next with five selections and Southern (4-4) was next with four honorees, while Wahama (3-5) ended up sixth overall and secured three all-league honorees.

Miller (2-6), South Gallia (1-7) and Federal Hocking (0-8) completed the 42-player squad with a pair of selections apiece.

Trimble actually led all programs with nine total selections after sweeping both player of the year awards to go along with Phil Faires repeating as coach of the year.

Conner Wright was a repeat selection as the Offensive POY and Sawyer Koons was chosen as the Defensive POY.

Junior Steven Fitzgerald was the lone repeat selection to the all-league football team on behalf of the Eagles and was joined by seniors Nick Little and Mason Dishong, juniors Blake Newland, William Oldaker, Jake Barber and Conner Ridenour, and sophomore Brayden Smith.

The Tornadoes had a single repeat selection in senior Trey McNickle. Seniors Gage Shuler and Matthias Stansberry, as well as sophomore Lincoln Rose, joined McNickle on the all-league gridiron group.

Two of the White Falcons’ three representatives were repeat selections to the All-TVC Hocking squad as seniors Abram Pauley and Brayden Davenport were again chosen. Senior Trevor Hunt was also named all-league on the gridiron for a first time.

Both Rebel honorees — seniors Kyle Northup and Justin Butler — were repeat selections from a year ago as well.

Six of the 17 repeat selections to the TVC Hocking team came from the OVP area.

Both Wahama and Miller completed their final campaigns as members of the TVC Hocking this fall. The league —barring any changes between now and next season — will enter the 2020-21 school year with seven members.

2019 All-TVC Hocking football team

TRIMBLE (8-0): Sawyer Koons*, Conner Wright*, Cameron Kittle*, Ian Joyce*, Shawn Turley*, Jack Nagucki, Zach Guffey, Garett Richards.

WATERFORD (7-1): Joe Pantelidis*, Zane Heiss*, Hadon Offenberger, Cole Miller, Bailey McGraw, Nick Fouss, Hayden Reynolds, Quentin Doak.

EASTERN (6-2): Mason Dishong, Blake Newland, Steven Fitzgerald*, William Oldaker, Jake Barber, Conner Ridenour, Nick Little, Brayden Smith.

BELPRE (5-3): Nick Godfrey, Logan Adams*, Cody Daughtery, Gage Clark, Walker Feick*.

SOUTHERN (4-4): Gage Shuler, Trey McNickle*, Josh Stansberry, Lincoln Rose.

WAHAMA (3-5): Abram Pauley*, Trevor Hunt, Brayden Davenport*.

MILLER (2-6): Colby Bartley, Trey McCoy.

SOUTH GALLIA (1-7): Kyle Northup*, Justin Butler*.

FEDERAL HOCKING (0-8): Noah Robinson*, Mason Brown.

Offensive player of the year:

Conner Wright*, Trimble.

Defensive player of the year:

Sawyer Koons, Trimble.

Coach of the year:

Phil Faires, Trimble.

South Gallia senior Kyle Northup (1) breaks away from a Wahama defender during an Oct. 18 football contest in Mercerville, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_11.24-SG-Northup.jpg South Gallia senior Kyle Northup (1) breaks away from a Wahama defender during an Oct. 18 football contest in Mercerville, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Eastern junior Steven Fitzgerald (14) drags a pair of Wahama defenders during an Oct. 4 football contest at East Shade River Stadium in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_11.24-EHS-Fitzgerald.jpg Eastern junior Steven Fitzgerald (14) drags a pair of Wahama defenders during an Oct. 4 football contest at East Shade River Stadium in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Eagles land 8 selections; OVP area nets 17 total

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

