3 Marauders, 2 Raiders on TVC Ohio football list

A total of five players from the Ohio Valley Publishing area — three Marauders and two Raiders — were named to the 2019 All-Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division football team, as selected by the coaches within seven-team league.
In the final league standings, Meigs and River Valley finished tied for fifth with Alexander, all at 1-5.
Two of the three Marauders listed are repeat selections, in junior Abe Lundy and sophomore quarterback Coulter Cleland. Meigs also has a first-time all-league honoree in junior Wyatt Hoover.
Both of River Valley’s all-league choices are first-time honorees, in seniors Jared Reese and Cole Young.
The TVC Ohio championship was split by Nelsonville-York and Athens with matching 5-1 record. Buckeyes running back Keegan Wilburn was league Offensive Player of the Year, while Kaleb Easley from Alexander and Nate Trainer from Athens shared Defensive Player of the Year honors. First-year Wellston head coach Mike Smith received the Coach of the Year award.
2019 All-TVC Ohio Football Team
NELSONVILLE-YORK (5-1): Keegan Wilburn*, Mikey Seel*, Colton Snyder*, Christian Wiseman, Brandon Phillips*, Austin Thrapp, Drake McClain.
ATHENS (5-1): Nate Trainer*, Joey Moore, Corbin Stalder, Dylan Wogerman, Braeden Halbert, Peyton Gail.
WELLSTON (4-2): Rylan Molihan*, Hunter Smith, R.J. Kemp, Josh Bodey, Jon Garvin*, Brock Eggers.
VINTON COUNTY (4-2): Jacob Wells*, Zack Radabaugh, Nick Pittman*, Logan Ward, Jonathon Vanover.
ALEXANDER (1-5): Kaleb Easley*, Luke Chapman, Drew Harris, Chase Siefert.
MEIGS (1-5): Abe Lundy*, Coulter Cleland*, Wyatt Hoover.
RIVER VALLEY (1-5): Cole Young, Jared Reese.
Offensive Player of the Year: Keegan Wilburn, Nelsonville-York.
Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Kaleb Easley, Alexander; Nate Trainer, Athens.
Coach of the Year: Mike Smith, Wellston.
