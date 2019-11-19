All-TVC Ohio volleyball team

A total of three athletes from the Ohio Valley Publishing were named to the 2019 All-Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division volleyball team, as voted on by the coaches within the league.

River Valley came away with a pair of first-time all-league honorees after finishing sixth out of seven teams with a 2-10 mark, while Meigs landed a single first-time selection by placing fifth in the league standings with a 3-9 record.

Senior Kasey Birchfield and junior Mikenzi Pope were chosen on behalf of the Lady Raiders.

Sophomore Mallory Hawley was the lone selection for the Lady Marauders.

Vinton County led the way with five total selections to the All-TVC Ohio squad, including a pair of special award-recipients. Ashley Graves was named coach of the year and Cameron Zinn was selected as the league’s top defender.

Karsyn Raines of Alexander was a repeat choice as the offensive player of the year. The Lady Spartans and Nelsonville-York both came away with four selections apiece.

Athens and RVHS had two choices each, while MHS and Wellston had a single representative apiece.

Eight of the 18 All-TVC Ohio recipients were repeat selections from a year ago.

2019 TVC Ohio volleyball team

VINTON COUNTY (12-0): Sydney Smith, Cameron Zinn*, Kerrigan Ward, Lacy Ward*.

ALEXANDER (10-2): Karsyn Raines*, Mallory Rankin*, Jadyn Mace*, Jenna Houpt*.

NELSONVILLE-YORK (8-4): Mckenzie Hurd, Brittlyn Call, Madison Booth, Grace Sinnott*.

ATHENS (6-6): Sarah Webb*, Baelyn Carey.

MEIGS (3-9): Mallory Hawley.

RIVER VALLEY (2-10): Mikenzi Pope, Kasey Birchfield.

WELLSTON (1-11): Kamryn Karr.

Offensive player of the year:

Karsyn Raines*, Alexander.

Defensive player of the year:

Cameron Zinn, Vinton County.

Coach of the year:

Ashley Graves, Vinton County.

* — indicates repeat selection.

Meigs sophomore Mallory Hawley leaps for a spike attempt during an Oct. 10 volleyball match against River Valley in Rocksprings, Ohio.

RV, Meigs combine for 3 postseason picks

