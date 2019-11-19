Posted on by

Rose signs with UC softball


Wahama senior Hannah Rose, seated middle, will be continuing her softball career after signing with the University of Charleston on Monday, Nov. 18, during a ceremony held inside the WHS cafeteria. Rose has been named to the all-state list in all-3 varsity seasons so far, twice as a first team infielder, and this past season as a second team pitcher, posting a 14-2 record with a 2.81 earned-run-average and 78 strikeouts. Hannah is also a three-time all-league selection, taking home co-Defensive Player of the Year honors as a sophomore. As a junior, Rose had a .602 batting average, with four home runs, four triples, 27 doubles, 58 runs scored and 34 runs batted in. Hannah — who holds a 3.9 grade-point-average — is joined by her parents, Melanie and Harold Rose. The Division II Golden Eagles are members of the Mountain East Conference.

