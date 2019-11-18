13 locals on All-TVC golf teams

The Ohio Valley Publishing area had a total of 13 people honored as members of the 2019 All-Tri-Valley Conference golf teams, which was released Sunday by league officials.

All six area programs — Meigs, River Valley, Wahama, Southern, Eastern and South Gallia — had at least one selection within their respective boys divisions, but a pair of schools were also well-represented on the all-girls squad.

The Lady Marauders captured the program’s second consecutive TVC girls championship this fall and led all local teams with four selections — including a pair of special honors.

Junior Caitlin Cotterill ended up being named the player of the year and Alyssa Andrews was chosen as the coach of the year for the All-TVC girls team. Mikayla Radcliffe and Kylee Robinson were also selected to the squad for MHS.

Sophia Gee was also named to the All-TVC girls team on behalf of the Lady Raiders.

The Marauders came away with two selections on the All-TVC Ohio squad in Bobby Musser and Austin Mahr. Blaine Cline was also named to the All-TVC Ohio team on behalf of the Raiders.

Alexander senior Whit Byrd was the player of the year and Eric Lindner of Vinton County was the coach of the year in the TVC Ohio Division.

Southern had two selections on the All-TVC Hocking team in Landen Hill and Joey Weaver.

Nicholas Durst of Eastern, Conner Ingels of Wahama and Noah Spurlock of South Gallia were also selected to the All-TVC Hocking squad.

Miller senior Hunter Dutiel was the player of the year and Kyle Scott of Belpre was the coach of the year in the TVC Hocking Division.

2019 All-TVC Golf Teams

OHIO DIVISION

Bobby Musser, Meigs; Austin Mahr, Meigs; Blaine Cline, River Valley; Whit Byrd, Alexander; Matthew Morris, Alexander; T.J. Vogt, Alexander; Sam Carpenter, Athens; Ben Pratt, Athens; Tyson Smith, Athens; Owen Salyer, Vinton County; Hunter Cardwell, Wellston; Jack McDonald, Nelsonville-York.

Player of the Year:

Whit Byrd, Alexander.

Coach of the Year:

Eric Lindner, Vinton County.

HOCKING DIVISION

Landen Hill, Southern; Joey Weaver, Southern; Conner Ingels, Wahama; Nicholas Durst, Eastern; Noah Spurlock, South Gallia; Matt Deems, Belpre; Thomas Griffith, Belpre; Eric Dotson, Belpre; Brooke Soprano, Waterford; Gavin Brooker, Waterford; Ryan Hendershot, Waterford; Hunter Dutiel, Miller; Trey Hettich, Miller; Blaceton Moore, Trimble, Mason Jackson, Federal Hocking.

Player of the Year:

Hunter Dutiel, Miller.

Coach of the Year:

Kyle Scott, Belpre.

GIRLS TEAM

Caitlin Cotterill, Meigs; Mikayla Radcliffe, Meigs; Kylee Robinson, Meigs; Sophia Gee, River Valley; Liz Lambert, Vinton County; Olivia Wells, Vinton County; McKenzie Radabaugh, Vinton County; Madallyn Whiting, Athens; Olivia Kaiser, Athens; Halle Martin, Wellston; Caitlyn Hall, Nelsonville-York.

Player of the Year:

Caitlin Cotterill, Meigs.

Coach of the Year:

Alyssa Andrews, Meigs.

Meigs junior Caitlin Cotterill watches a putt go in on the sixth hole during an August 27 dual golf match with Vinton County at Meigs Golf Course in Pomeroy, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_MHS-Cotterill.jpg Meigs junior Caitlin Cotterill watches a putt go in on the sixth hole during an August 27 dual golf match with Vinton County at Meigs Golf Course in Pomeroy, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

