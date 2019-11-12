Lady Knights headed to state

MAN, W.Va. — No championship and no more streak, but still quite impressive nonetheless.

The Point Pleasant volleyball program is headed to the Class AA state tournament for the first time in school history after finishing as the overall runner-up Saturday at the Region IV championships held at Man High School.

The Lady Knights (33-3-2) — who captured the program’s first-ever Section 1 title earlier in the week — stumbled a bit in their semifinal match before eventually cruising to a 24-26, 25-8, 25-14, 25-14 victory over Section 2 runner-up Chapmanville.

That win ultimately locked up Point’s initial state berth while advancing the squad to the regional championship match against Winfield, who knocked off Section 2 champion Scott in the other semifinal.

After defeating the Lady Generals (38-15-3) twice in the regular season and again in four games in the Region 1 title match, the Red and Black simply had nothing left in the tank as WHS cruised to a 25-11, 25-21, 25-17 decision for the Region IV crown.

The Lady Knights had a program-best 25-match winning streak come to an end after suffering their first setback since Sept. 28 at the Greenbrier East Tournament, a 2-0 loss to George Washington.

Winfield became the first program to sweep PPHS in a best-of-5 format all season long.

Point Pleasant enters the 8-team Class AA state bracket ranked as a five seed and will play 8:30 a.m. Friday against fourth seeded Bridgeport at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

The winner advances to the semifinal round match at 6:30 p.m. Friday night. The Class AA championship is slated for Saturday, approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the Class AAA match at 9:30 a.m.

Other Class AA quarterfinal matches include top seeded Oak Glen against eighth seeded Independence, Shady Spring against Robert C. Byrd in a 2-7 contest, and sixth seeded Winfield faces third seeded Philip Barbour.

Chapmanville stormed out to early leads of 7-2 and 9-4 in Game 1 before Point rallied back to knot things up at nine. CHS reeled off 10 of the next 15 points and again led by five at 19-14.

The Lady Knights managed to tie things up again at 24-all, but the Lady Tigers reeled off the final two points for a 1-0 match edge.

Point Pleasant never trailed by more than two points the rest of the way, including a wire-to-wire win in Game 3 that pushed the PPHS match lead out to 2-1. The Lady Knights completed the 3-1 match decision — and secured a state berth — by claiming their third straight double-digit win against CHS.

Olivia Dotson led the Point Pleasant service attack with 25 points, followed by Haley Milhoan with 17 points and Peyton Jordan with 16 points.

Addy Cottrill was next with five points, while Brooke Warner and Katelynn Smith respectively added three and two points.

Milhoan produced a team-best five service aces and Dotson followed with four aces.

Tristan Wilson led the net attack with 17 kills and four blocks. Milhoan was next with 14 kills, while Cottrill added 10 kills to the winning cause.

Dotson dished out a team-high 40 assists. Jordan came up with a team-best 20 digs, with Warner close behind with 17 digs.

Point Pleasant held leads in all three games against Winfield, but none of those advantages ended up being by more than three points — and all were early on.

Cottrill paced the service attack with five points and two aces, followed by Dotson with four points and an ace. Jordan and Warner were next with three points apiece, while Milhoan added two points.

Wilson led PPHS with seven kills and two blocks, followed by Dotson with four kills and a team-high 12 assists. Jordan led the Red and Black with nine digs. Dotson and Warner both made eight digs each in the setback.

Point volleyball falls to Winfield in Region IV championship

By Bryan Walters

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

