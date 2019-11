Lady Knights land 5 on all-region team

The West Virginia High School Soccer Coaches Association has released its 2019 all-region teams, with a quintet of players from Point Pleasant on the Class AA/A Region IV list.

Point Pleasant — finishing the season at 10-8-3 — had a pair of representatives on the first team, and three on the second team.

Lady Knights senior Monica Cook was 1-of-2 first team goal keepers in the region. Cook was joined on the first team by sophomore midfielder Kady Hughes.

On second team for PPHS are senior defender Ashley Staats, junior defender Kira Henderson, and sophomore midfielder Elicia Wood.

Brian Griggs of Poca was named Coach of the Year in the region, while Ava Hall, junior midfielder from Winfield, earned Player of the Year honors.

2019 WVHSSCA AA/A Region IV Girls

First Team

F — Cadence Adkins, Lincoln County, So.

F — Angelina Musilli, Nitro, So.

F — Katie Farley, Poca, Fr.

F — Hannah Runions, Poca, Jr.

F — Abbi Hugh, Huntington St. Joseph, Sr.

F — Abby Lee, Huntington St. Joseph, Sr.

F — Anna Gregor, Sissonville, So.

F — Lilly McMullen, Williamstown, Sr.

F — Julianne Pauley, Winfield, Sr.

M — Kady Hughes, Point Pleasant, So.

M — Mina Smith, Huntington St. Joseph, Sr.

M — Ellen McMullen, Williamstown, So.

M — Ava Hall, Winfield, Jr.

D — Camryn Iwvin, Williamstown, Jr.

D — Emily Bryant, Winfield, Sr.

D — Mara McGrew, Winfield, Sr.

GK — Monica Cook, Point Pleasant, Sr.

GK — Mara Rinehart, Williamstown, Sr.

Player of the Year: Ava Hall, Winfield.

Coach of the Year: Brian Griggs, Poca.

Second Team

F — Abbie Myers, Chapmanville, So.

F — Kiaura Henderson, Lincoln County, Jr.

F — Peyton Ilderton, Logan, So.

F — Jon’C Atkinson, Scott, Fr.

M — Katie Long, Lincoln County, Jr.

M — Hannah Walz, Lincoln County, Sr.

M — Madison Mullins, Logan, So.

M — Alaina Maharias, Nitro, So.

M — Kira Pilloud, Nitro, Fr.

M — Estrella Hernandez, Poca, So.

M — Elicia Wood, Point Pleasant, So.

M — Laney Whitmore, Huntington St. Joseph, Jr.

M — Lilli Bias, Scott, Jr.

M — Amelia Compston, Sissonville, So.

M — Natalie Chambers, Williamstown, So.

M — Peyton Frohnapfel, Winfield, Sr.

D — Baylie Holton, Chapmanville, Sr.

D — Lena Elkins, Nitro, So.

D — Zoey Williams, Poca, So.

D — Kira Henderson, Point Pleasant, Jr.

D — Ashley Staats, Point Pleasant, Sr.

D — Lindsey Blatt, Huntington St. Joseph, Sr.

D — Chloe Hunter, Scott, So.

D — Sydney Beckett, Sissonville, Jr.

GK — Mia Conner, Nitro, So.

GK — Devin Ord, Poca, Jr.

GK — Jaden Elkins, Scott, So.

GK — Sydney Farmer, Sissonville, Jr.

Honorable Mention

Natalie Blankenship, Logan; Emma Weekley, Ravenswood; Ashley Wright, Ravenswood; Stevy Kirkland, Logan; Emily Brown, Lincoln County; Kelly Taylor, Ravenswood; Jillian Throneberry, Ravenswood; Kennedy Jones, Sissonville; Emily Ball, Logan; Skyler Varney, Ravenswood.

PPHS sophomore Kady Hughes (13) heads toward the goal, during the Lady Knights win over Gallia Academy on Sept. 3 in Centenary, Ohio.

By Alex Hawley

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

