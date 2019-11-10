Posted on by

Week 11 Saturday football scores


OHIO

Division IV

Region 13

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 40, Salem 8

Perry 48, Girard 7

Poland Seminary 31, Struthers 0

Wintersville Indian Creek 35, Hubbard 29

Region 14

Clyde 28, LaGrange Keystone 20

Ottawa-Glandorf 28, Galion 17

Shelby 31, Milan Edison 21

Wauseon 41, Bellevue 18

Region 15

Bloom-Carroll 48, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 39

New Concord John Glenn 23, St. Clairsville 6

Newark Licking Valley 28, Cols. Marion-Franklin 6

Waverly 40, Gallipolis Gallia 0

Region 16

Cin. Indian Hill 61, Kenton 32

Cin. Wyoming 49, Milton-Union 18

Germantown Valley View 42, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 28

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 42, Waynesville 21

Division V

Region 17

Akr. Manchester 44, Rootstown 0

Canfield S. Range 30, Bellaire 7

Kirtland 38, Magnolia Sandy Valley 24

Sugarcreek Garaway 41, Garrettsville Garfield 22

Region 18

Marion Pleasant 7, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 6

Oak Harbor 41, Beachwood 7

Orrville 34, Elyria Cath. 13

Pemberville Eastwood 28, Findlay Liberty-Benton 17

Region 19

Amanda-Clearcreek 41, Gahanna Cols. Academy 10

Ironton 56, Wellston 6

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 56, Portsmouth 21

Wheelersburg 28, Minford 23

Region 20

Cin. Taft 35, Blanchester 3

Spring. Shawnee 34, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 18

W. Jefferson 48, Cin. Summit Country Day 24

W. Liberty-Salem 21, Cin. Madeira 14

Division VII

Region 25

Cuyahoga Hts. 49, Malvern 6

Louisville Aquinas 35, Toronto 0

Lucas 21, McDonald 20, OT

Warren JFK 41, Independence 7

Region 26

Edgerton 44, McComb 21

Hamler Patrick Henry 26, Arlington 14

Leipsic 30, Sycamore Mohawk 8

Norwalk St. Paul 35, Edon 21

Region 27

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 37, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 7

Newark Cath. 35, Reedsville Eastern 7

Shadyside 63, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 8

Waterford 48, Sarahsville Shenandoah 30

Region 28

Ft. Loramie 61, Dola Hardin Northern 7

Lima Perry 44, Cin. College Prep. 0

Maria Stein Marion Local 56, Union City Mississinawa Valley 6

New Bremen 45, Hamilton New Miami 15