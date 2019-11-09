Bison charge past Wahama, 36-14

BUFFALO, W.Va. — It’s a little cold for insects, but the turnover bug still latched itself onto the White Falcons.

The Wahama football team committed five turnovers and trailed 22-0 midway through the second quarter on Friday night before dropping its season finale to host Buffalo by a 36-14 count in a Week 11 non-conference matchup in Putnam County.

The White Falcons (3-7) ultimately traded scores with the Bison (6-4) over the final 2-plus quarters of action, but the guests were never able to overcome three first half turnovers that resulted in 14 BHS points en route to that early 22-point deficit.

The Red and White, however, did manage to gain some momentum entering halftime as Abram Pauley hauled in a 3-yard touchdown pass from Brayden Davenport. Pauley also converted a 2-point run that cut the intermission deficit down to 22-8.

WHS was never closer as Eli Brock scored his second rushing touchdown of the game with a 4-yard scamper early in the third. Jackson England converted the 2-point run for a 30-8 edge early in the third.

Wahama answered with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Davenport to Hunter Board, trimming the lead down to 16 points.

David Whittington hauled in a 48-yard pass from England late in the third to complete the 22-point outcome.

Brock started the scoring with an 8-yard TD run in the first period, then Whittington hauled in a 25-yard pass from England for a quick 14-0 cushion. Dalton Jones also hauled in an 8-yard pass from England that pushed the second quarter lead out to 22 points.

The Blue and Gold claimed a 17-8 advantage in first downs and outgained Wahama by a 428-200 overall margin in total yards of offense. The contest also featured a combined 27 penalties for 205 yards, with BHS drawing 18 flags for 140 yards alone.

The White Falcons have now dropped two straight decisions against Buffalo, but still lead the all-time series by a 37-30-1 overall count. Wahama also ends the season having lost its final two contests.

Trevor Hunt led the Wahama rushing attack with 69 yards on 14 carries, followed by Davenport with 22 yards on five attempts. Davenport was also 6-of-18 passing for 101 yards, including two scores and a pair of interceptions.

Board led the guests with two catches for 76 yards and Abram Pauley added two grabs for seven yards.

Brock paced the BHS ground attack with 165 yards on 25 carries. England completed 12-of-21 passes for 186 yards and three scores. Whittington hauled in four passes for 118 yards.

It was the final football game for seniors Trevor Hunt, Hunter Board, Abram Pauley, Brayden Davenport, Kody Hollis, Nick Brewer, Wesley Peters and Gabe Roush in the Red and White.

Wahama completed its final season in TVC Hocking play with a 3-5 league mark, which was good enough for sixth place overall. The White Falcons also tripled their win total from a season ago.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.