Hannan, Wahama fall in finales

Two out of three ended up not going well. Both Hannan and Wahama dropped their respective season finales on the gridiron Friday night, while Point Pleasant completed its year with a 3-game winning streak and avoided a losing record for the first time since 2007. The Wildcats dropped a 42-6 decision to visiting Tolsia on Senior Night at the Craigo Athletic Complex, while the White Falcons suffered a 36-14 setback at Buffalo. The Big Blacks rolled to a 43-14 triumph at James Monroe. Due to an early press time, complete details from the Week 11 football contests in Mason County will be made available in the Tuesday sports editions of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune, Point Pleasant Register and The Daily Sentinel. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_HAN-Walk-1.jpg