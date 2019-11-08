Martin named 2nd team All-Ohio

Reaching new heights.

Gallia Academy senior Peri Martin was named to the Division II All-Ohio second team — the highest all-state finish for a Blue Angel in program history — as selected by the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association.

Martin is the third Blue Angel to be named to an All-Ohio team, and the second to land record multiple all-state honors for her career, as she was an honorable mention last season.

A verbal commit to West Virginia State University, Martin completes her prep career with over 2,300 assists, after a team-best 824 this fall. The senior setter also recorded 60 kills, 37 blocks and 37 aces in helping the Blue Angels to 22-3 record, a sectional title, and an unbeaten Ohio Valley Conference campaign.

2019 OHSVCA Division II All-Ohio Teams

First team

Ava Francis, Jonathan Alder, OH, jr.; Julia Gardon, Bishop Fenwick, OH/MH, sr.; Emily Londot, Utica, OH/RS, sr.; Grace Maziar, Bishop Fenwick, S, sr.; Sarah Morbitzer, Hamilton Township, S/OH, sr.; Raina Terry, Highland, OH/DS, sr.; Rachel Wildermuth, Tippecanoe, MH/S, jr.; Katy Yopko, Lake Catholic, S, sr.

Coach of the Year: Tyler Conley, Bishop Fenwick.

Coaches Achievement Award: Carole Morbitzer, Hamilton Township; Beth Mathews, Dover; Robert Terrill III, Highland.

Second team

Rylee Barr, Fairfield Union, S, sr.; Samantha Blair, Dover, OH, sr.; Grace Conrad, Sheridan, S, jr.; Hunter Fry, Indian Hill, MH, sr.; Ines Grom, Wyoming, S, sr.; Peri Martin, Gallia Academy, S, sr.; Karly Niesen, Roger Bacon, S, sr.; Abigail Walker, John Glenn, MH, jr.

Third team

Taylor Baxter, Bellevue, H, jr.; Kelly Brenner, Roger Bacon, MB, sr.; Molly Bullion, Bellevue, S, sr.; Cora Cunningham, Kettering Alter, MH, sr.; Elizabeth Hoerlein, Bishop Fenwick, MB, sr.; Ainslie McLaughlin, Lake Catholic, MH, sr.; Natalie Pallone, Girard, OH, sr.; Shaylen Perry, Eaton, MH, sr.; Corinn Siefring, Tippecanoe, OH/RS, jr.

Honorable mention

Shay Alwood, Bloom-Carroll; Rachel Apshago, Kenston; Abby Bednar, Kenston; Brynn Brown, Maumee; Janelle Bryant, Defiance; Ambert Cottrill, Unioto; Maggie Fellers, Marlington; Anna Freeman, Revere; Morgan Hartman, Fairfield Union; Emma Ludwig, East Liverpool; Alexis Mettile, Canfield; Cammy Niesen, Roger Bacon; Marcie Oglesbee, Kenston; Bailey Ruth, River Valley; Emma Shepherd, Jonathan Alder; Olivia Ward, Norwalk.

2019 OHSVCA Division III All-Ohio Teams

First team

Taylor Alt, Ottawa-Glandorf, OH, sr.; Maddy Bilinovic, Independence, L, sr.; Samantha Canner, Buckeye Trail, MH, sr.; Lauren Gilliland, Coldwater, MH/OH/OP, sr.; Alli Mcquay, Wheelersburg, P, sr.; Kim Miller, Hiland, S/RS, sr.; MaKenna Schafer, Huron, MH/RS, jr.; Hannah Warrington, Liberty-Benton, OH, sr.

Coach of the Year: Allen Perry, Wheelersburg.

Coaches Achievement Award: Amber Gerdeman, Ottawa-Glandorf; Julie Todd, Liberty-Benton; Jaime Valentine, Galion.

Second team

Brenna Auer, Crestview, OH, sr.; Isabella Granger, Liberty-Benton, OH, soph.; Katelyn Grimes, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, OH, jr.; Kayla Hardy, Galion, S, jr.; Taylor Keeran, Galion, MH/OH, sr; JayLynn McClarren, Cambridge, S, sr.; Lindsey Winner, Versailles, MH, sr.; Madison Yoder, Hiland, MH/MB, sr.

Third team

Kyleigh Bonnette, Cardington-Lincoln, S, jr.; Samantha Comer, Galion, OH/MH, jr.; Kenedi Goon, Crestview, OH, jr.; Skylar Hice, Southeastern, OH, sr.; Kelly Hoffman, Crestwood, S, sr.; Arora Levengood, Tuscarawas Valley, DS/OH, jr.; Georgi Moody, Huron, S/OH, jr.; Hannah Wickline, Cardington-Lincoln, MH/RS, sr.

Honorable mention

Katie Alig, Coldwater; McKenzie Andrix, Johnstown-Monroe; Kylee Barney, Wheelersburg; Mallory Bergan, Wheelersburg; Journey Blevins, North Union; Kelsey Boeshart, Fredericktown; Alex Burton, West Liberty-Salem; Cassidy Crawford, Willard; Claire Eiden, Ottawa-Glandorf; Sydney Gerken, Tinora; Sara Ice, Waynedale; Kristin Phillips, Westfall; Madison Rowe, Waynedale; Alexis Sarvo, Swanton; Lauren Sheehan, Brookside; Grace Slader, Johnstown-Monroe; Khloe Taylor, Cambridge.

2019 OHSVCA Division IV All-Ohio Teams

First team

Hannah Bruns, St. Henry, OH, sr.; Paige Fortkamp, Fort Recovery, OH/OPP, jr.; Camryn Hedrick, Monroeville, S, sr.; McKenzie Hoelscher, Fort Loramie, MH, jr.; Zoe Meyer, Calvert, MH, sr.; Claire Pape, New Bremen, RS/MH, jr.; Macy Puthoff, New Bremen, MH/OH, sr.; Addy Vaughn, St. Henry, S, sr.

Coach of the Year: Tricia Rosenbeck, St. Henry.

Coaches Achievement Award: Diana Kramer, New Bremen; Kendra Snook, Monroeville; Lori Rombach, Calvert.

Second team

Kylee Brooks, Monroeville, RS/MB, jr.; Lexi Evak, Buckeye Central, MH, sr.; Lexi Gregory, Crestview, OH, sr.; Megan Hammersmith, St. Paul, RS/MH, sr.; Alexa Konkle, Mohawk, S, sr.; Olivia Lucia, Lehman Catholic, MH, sr.; Alana Pohlman, Marion Local, MH, jr.; Lyssi Snouffer, Delaware Christian, OH, sr.

Third team

Corina Conley, Franklin Monroe, MH, sr.; Carly Fledderjohann, S, sr.; Kaitlyn Kirian, New Riegel, MH, sr.; Taylor Paul, New Bremen, OH/RS, sr.; Whitley Rammel, Fort Recovery, MH, so.; Kelsey Shoup, Dalton, L, sr.; Kennedy Stang, St. Paul, DS, sr.; Emma White, Calvert, S, so.

Honorable mention

Brennah Arnold, Dalton; Emily Baker, Troy Christian; Belle Cable, Franklin Monroe; Bailey Gregory, Crestview; Carigan Haggy, Western; Lyndie Hazelton, Leipsic; Maya Maurer, Fort Loramie; Lauren McFarland, Lehman Catholic; Marissa Meiring, Fort Loramie; Lea Pessell, Arcadia; Liz Scheckelhoff, Leipsic; Ashley Scott, Russia; Kinsey Thobe, Marion Local; Nora Vaughn, St. Henry; Jaelyn Warnock, Clay; Deja Wells, Jackson Center.

GAHS senior Peri Martin blocks a Sheridan spike attempt, during the Division II district semifinal on Oct. 23 in Londonderry, Ohio.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

