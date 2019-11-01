Point tops Ripley, White Falcons fall to Trimble

The Bucket still belongs to the Big Blacks.

The Point Pleasant football team claimed a 27-10 victory over rival Ripley in the Battle for the Old Oak’en Bucket on Friday night at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field. This marks Point Pleasant’s fifth straight win over the Vikings and will give PPHS a chance to reach .500 at James Monroe in Week 10.

In Mason, the White Falcons couldn’t prevent Trimble’s perfect season and fell to the Tomcats 78-0 at Bachtel Stadium. THS has now won seven straight in the head to head series and pushes Wahama’s record back to 3-6 on the season. This was the White Falcons’ final game as members of the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.

Results of the Mount View at Hannan contest were not available by press time. Due to an early press time, complete details from the Week 10 football contests in Mason County will be made available in the Tuesday sports editions of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune, Point Pleasant Register and The Daily Sentinel. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports)