Red Wolves put freeze on Rio women

CENTERVILLE, Ind. — A three-game winning streak appeared to make the University of Rio Grande women’s soccer team a shoo-in to make the River States Conference post-season tournament.

But consecutive losses now has head coach Tony Daniels’ squad facing a must-win in their upcoming regular season finale.

Priscilla Carvajal and Jordan Prim scored two goals each to lead Indiana University East past the RedStorm, 5-0, Thursday night, at cold, wind-blown and sometimes snowy Centerville High School.

The Red Wolves improved to 11-3-2 overall and 6-1-2 in the RSC, taking over the top spot in the league standings.

Rio Grande fell to 4-13 overall and 4-5 in conference play with the loss.

The RedStorm have a one-point lead over Carlow for the sixth – and final – spot in next week’s RSC Tournament and need a win at Indiana University Kokomo on Saturday to nail down a post-season berth.

There is a scenario in which Rio could make the tournament with a loss at IU Kokomo, but it would also require losses by Carlow to Cincinnati Christian, Point Park to Brescia and Midway to Ohio Christian.

The Midway-OCU game will be rescheduled for early next week after being postponed by inclement weather on Thursday.

Weather conditions played a factor for the RedStorm and the Red Wolves, with snow and 30-plus mph sustained winds that plunged “Real Feel” temperature readings into the upper teens.

Carvajal scored what proved to be the only goal needed off an assist by Kayla Amidon with 24:32 remaining in the opening half.

Tori Martino made it 2-0 thanks to an assist by KK Smith just over seven minutes into the second half before an unassisted marker by Carvajal gave IU East a 3-0 cushion with 21:21 remaining.

Prim’s two goals came within four minutes of each other, late in the contest, to set the final score. Londyn Feasel had an assist on the first of the two scores.

The Red Wolves finished with a 19-13 edge in overall shots and a 13-8 advantage in shots on frame.

Gabby Mitchum stopped eight shots in a clean sheet effort for IU East.

Freshman Jayla Brown (Chillicothe, OH) also had eight shots in a losing cause for Rio Grande.

Rio’s match at IU Kokomo on Saturday is scheduled for 1 p.m.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

