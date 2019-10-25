Big Blacks knock off unbeaten Man, 7-0

Made for television. The Point Pleasant football team snapped a three-game losing skid while improving to 3-0 all-time in Wendy’s Friday Night Rivals contests with a hard-fought 7-0 victory over Man. The Big Blacks got a touchdown run from Evan Roach with 9:36 left in regulation and eventually held on to secure their first home victory of the 2019 campaign. Results of the Hannan at Van contest were not available by press time. Wahama did not play Friday night because of a bye week. Due to an early press time, complete details from the Week 9 football contests in Mason County will be made available in the Tuesday sports editions of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune, Point Pleasant Register and The Daily Sentinel. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

