Rio Grande sports briefs

RedStorm men fall to 14th in NAIA coaches’ poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The University of Rio Grande slipped four positions into 14th place in to the latest NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll released Wednesday afternoon.

Head coach Scott Morrissey’s club (11-3 overall, 5-1 River States Conference) piled up 287 points in the balloting of a panel of 18 head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The RedStorm dropped a 1-0 double-overtime decision at then-No. 18 WVU-Tech in its only outing last week.

The top four teams in the poll also remained unchanged for the fourth straight week.

Central Methodist (Mo.) University kept its perch at the top of the list after receiving 17 of the 18 first place votes and 498 points, while still unbeaten Columbia (Mo.) remained in second place after collecting the other first-place nod and 482 points.

William Carey (Miss.) and Westmont (Calif.) are next on the list with 458 and 440 points, respectively, while Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) College moved from sixth place to No. 5 with 423 points in the voting.

Indiana Tech was the only newcomer in this week’s poll at No. 17.

The biggest jump in this week’s balloting was from Grand View (Iowa), which jumped from 23rd place to No. 16. The biggest drop belonged to the University of Northwestern Ohio, which fell seven positions from 15th to 22nd.

RSC honors Rio Grande’s Davis

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio – University of Rio Grande junior Payten Davis scored eight points in two games to claim River States Conference Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week from Oct. 14-20.

A product of Chillicothe, Ohio, Davis had four goals on the week. Her efforts helped lead the RedStorm to a 2-0 showing with wins over Brescia (Ky.) and WVU Tech.

Davis scored three goals in a 5-0 win over Brescia and followed that with goal in a 3-2 comeback over WVU Tech. Her score cut the deficit to 2-1 before two second-half goals by Rio Grande.

Rio Grande (3-11 overall, 3-3 RSC) will host Carlow (Pa.) and Point Park (Pa.) this weekend.