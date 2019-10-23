Rio’s Collins rolls perfect game at Western Shootout

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Reece Collins rolled the first 300 game in the history of the University of Rio Grande men’s bowling program and the RedStorm finished 23rd as a team following Sunday’s conclusion to the Columbia 300 Western Shootout, hosted by Indiana Tech University at Western Bowl.

Collins, a freshman from Columbus, Ohio, was perfect in the third of his games on Saturday. He had Rio’s second-best finish among individuals, taking 50th place in the 311-bowler field with 1,188 pins toppled.

The two-day event featured six team games on Saturday, followed by 15 baker games on Sunday.

The RedStorm’s top individual showing came from junior Chris Somerville (Gallipolis, OH), who finished 42nd with 1,196 pins for a 199.3 average. His top game was a 213.

As a team, Rio Grande knocked down 7,986 pins for 23rd place in the 31-team competition.

Calumet College of St. Joseph took the team title with 9,969 pins, while St. Francis (Ill.) and McKendree University completed the top three with 9,514 and 9,501 pins, respectively.

Indiana Tech’s Marcus McClain won the medalist honor after knocking down 1,410 pins in six games.

Joining Collins and Somerville in representing Rio Grande was junior Isaiah Pickell (Logan, OH), who placed 171st with 843 pins over five games; freshman Nathan Burns (Lynchburg, OH), who was 184th with 788 pins in five games; freshman Andrew Ladd (Columbus, OH), who placed 216th with 642 pins over four games; senior Jacob Morris (Vinton, OH), who toppled 349 pins in two games; and senior Zachary Morris (Vinton, OH), who took down 346 pins in two games.

The RedStorm returns to action this weekend in the America Heartland Intercollegiate Bowling Conference No. 1 and No. 2 events in Canton, Mich. and Wayne, Mich., respectively.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.