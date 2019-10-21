Posted on by

Ohio Football Prep Polls


DIVISION I

1, Mentor (20);8-0;207
2, Lakewood St. Edward;7-1;172
3, Fairfield (2);8-0;166
4, Powell Olentangy Liberty (1);8-0;141
5, Cincinnati Elder;7-1;136
6, Springfield;7-1;101
7, Euclid;7-1;74
8, Pickerington Central;7-1;70
9, Cincinnati Colerain;7-1;38
10, Cincinnati St. Xavier;6-2;32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Toledo Whitmer 25. Canton McKinley 24. Groveport-Madison 22. Springboro 19.<

DIVISION II

1, Massillon Washington (11);8-0;193
2, Akron Hoban (7);7-1;178
3, Toledo Central Catholic (4);8-0;159
4, Cincinnati La Salle (1);7-1;124
5, Cincinnati Turpin;8-0;121
6, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne;8-0;117
7, Avon;8-0;102
8, Mayfield;8-0;80
9, Columbus St. Francis DeSales;7-1;31
10, Harrison;7-1;24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Troy 23. Massillon Perry 22. Cincinnati Winton Woods 17. Avon Lake 13.<

DIVISION III

1, New Philadelphia (14);8-0;192
2, Plain City Jonathan Alder (3);8-0;154
3, Columbus Bishop Hartley (4);7-1;151
4, Trotwood-Madison;7-1;115
5, Aurora (1);8-0;104
6, Granville;8-0;97
7, Streetsboro;8-0;94
8, Dayton Chaminade Julienne (1);7-1;67
9, Chagrin Falls Kenston;7-1;65
10, Norwalk;7-1;43

Others receiving 12 or more points: Jackson 34. Wapakoneta 32. Franklin 24. Mansfield 15. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 15.<

DIVISION IV

1, Cincinnati Wyoming (17);8-0;209
2, Perry (5);8-0;185
3, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (1);7-1;146
4, Newark Licking Valley;8-0;143
5, Gallipolis Gallia Academy;8-0;96
6, Cincinnati Indian Hill;7-1;87
7, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley;8-0;83
8, Waynesville;7-1;61
9, Ottawa-Glandorf;7-1;50
10, Wintersville Indian Creek;7-1;30

Others receiving 12 or more points: St. Bernard Roger Bacon 29. Wauseon 28. Germantown Valley View 15. Poland Seminary 15. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 13. Galion 13.<

DIVISION V

1, Kirtland (20);8-0;227
2, Orrville (3);8-0;170
3, West Lafayette Ridgewood;8-0;135
4, Pemberville Eastwood;8-0;126
5, Oak Harbor;8-0;117
6, Ironton;7-1;86
7, West Liberty-Salem;7-1;78
8, Springfield Shawnee;7-1;73
9, West Jefferson;7-1;56
10, Garrettsville Garfield;8-0;35

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Taft 32. Northwood 14. Rootstown 14. Findlay Liberty-Benton 13. Amanda-Clearcreek 12.<

DIVISION VI

1, Anna (13);7-1;193
2, New Middletown Springfield (1);8-0;142
3, Glouster Trimble (4);8-0;136
4, Coldwater (2);7-1;131
5, Minster;7-1;124
6, Beverly Fort Frye (2);8-0;120
7, Liberty Center (1);7-1;51
8, Mogadore;7-1;49
9, Mechanicsburg;7-1;48
10, Howard East Knox;8-0;47
(tie) Archbold;7-1;47

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Central Catholic 39. Chillicothe Southeastern 21. Bainbridge Paint Valley 17. Frankfort Adena 12. Arcanum 12.<

DIVISION VII

1, McComb (15);8-0;191
2, Maria Stein Marion Local (4);6-2;146
3, Ft. Loramie;7-1;136
4, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1);7-1;132
5, Lucas (1);7-1;103
6, Hamilton New Miami (1);7-0;97
7, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights;6-1;81
8, Norwalk St. Paul;7-1;80
9, Leipsic;7-1;72
10, Hamler Patrick Henry;6-2;50

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Bremen 42. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 30.<