Vikings blank River Valley, 30-0

McARTHUR, Ohio — Another night of offensive struggles.

The River Valley football team was held scoreless for a third consecutive game as host Vinton County scored on four of its first five possessions and cruised to a 30-0 decision Friday night in a Week 8 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup.

The visiting Raiders (1-7, 1-4) mustered only two first downs through three quarters of play and were down 14-0 after one quarter before entering the intermission facing a 27-0 deficit.

Logan Ward recovered a fumble on River Valley’s opening drive, then Jacob Wells turned that takeaway into points with an 18-yard run. Eli Downs added the extra point kick, giving the Vikings (4-4, 3-1) a quick 7-0 cushion.

Wells added a second rushing score — this time from 1-yard out — while increasing the hosts’ first quarter lead to 14-0.

Wells tacked on his third rushing touchdown with a 5-yard scamper early in the second frame for a 20-point cushion, then Okey Fitzwater returned an interception 61 yards to the house as VCHS took a 27-0 advantage into the break.

Downs tacked on a 27-yard field goal early in the third for a 30-point lead, and the clock ran continuously the rest of the way.

No individual statistics were available as of press time.

The Raiders — who have been shut out four times this season — dropped their third straight decision since claiming a 41-25 win over Meigs in Week 5. RVHS has also been outscored 107-0 in its three outings since.

River Valley returns to action Friday when it completes TVC Ohio action by hosting Athens in a 7:30 p.m. contest.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.