Wahama wins within Mason County

Wahama snapped a 2-game losing streak, while Point Pleasant dropped its third straight home decision on Friday night during Week 8 gridiron action within Mason County. The White Falcons overcame a 6-0 first quarter deficit with 18 consecutive points and ultimately held on for an 18-12 victory over host South Gallia in TVC Hocking play. The Big Blacks suffered their first 3-game losing streak at home since 2006 following a 40-21 setback to Louisville. Results of the Hannan at Wirt County game were unavailable at press time. Due to an early press time, complete details from the Week 8 football contests in Mason County will be made available in the Tuesday sports editions of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune, Point Pleasant Register and The Daily Sentinel. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

