Lady Knights win tri-match

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The streak was in jeopardy … until the Lady Knights went on a streak.

The Point Pleasant volleyball team extended their season-best winning streak to 14 matches by scoring the final 11 points of Game 3 against Winfield, which ultimately wrapped up a pair of victories Thursday night in a home tri-match against both the Lady Generals and Doddridge County.

Trailing 21-14 in the pivotal third-and-final game against WHS, the Lady Knights (22-2-2) broke serve and then reeled off 10 consecutive points off the serve of Peyton Jordan — allowing the hosts to complete an epic comeback that also resulted in its second match win of the night.

PPHS defeated Doddridge County by a 25-8, 25-18 margin in the first match, then battled for a 25-21, 22-25, 25-21 decision in the night cap. Winfield defeated DCHS by a 2-0 count in the middle match.

The Red and Black jumped out to a quick 9-0 edge in Game 1 against the Lady Bulldogs and never looked back en route to a 17-point win and a 1-0 match lead.

The Green and Gold led 6-5 in Game 2, but the Lady Knights answered with a 15-10 run that provided some breathing room with a 21-15 lead. Point closed the game with a small 4-3 run to complete the sweep.

Olivia Dotson led the PPHS service attack with 13 points and five aces, followed by Jordan with seven points and three aces.

Haley Milhoan was next with five points, while Brooke Warner and Addy Cottrill chipped in three and two points respectively. Baylie Rickard also provided one service point in the win.

The Lady Knights rode that momentum into their match with Winfield, scoring the first nine points in Game 1 before building a 20-8 cushion. WHS closed back to within 24-21 before Point broke serve and wrapped up the 4-point win for a 1-0 match lead.

There were a dozen ties and seven lead changes in Game 2, and the Lady Generals held the largest lead of that game at 14-10. The guests broke away from a 21-all tie by scoring three straight points, then traded points the rest of the way to knot the match up at one game apiece.

PPHS built leads of 3-0 and 4-1 early on in the finale, but Winfield answered with an 11-1 run that resulted in a 12-5 edge. The Lady Generals took their biggest lead of Game 3 at 18-9 before holding on to a 21-14 edge.

Winfield took timeouts at 21-17 and 21-20 to try and thwart any momentum that Jordan’s serves were having, but the Lady Knights answered the second timeout by tying the game at 21-all before wrapping up the final four points.

Dotson led Point Pleasant with 16 service points and four aces, followed by Jordan with 11 points and two aces.

Cottrill was next with eight points, while Warner and Milhoan respectively added five and three points. Rickard also chipped in two points to the winning cause.

Point Pleasant returns to action Tuesday when it travels to Buffalo High School for a quad match with Tolsia, Van and the Lady Bison.

Point Pleasant senior Haley Milhoan leaps for a spike attempt during Game 2 of Thursday night’s match against Winfield in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/10/web1_PP-Milhoan.jpg Point Pleasant senior Haley Milhoan leaps for a spike attempt during Game 2 of Thursday night’s match against Winfield in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant sophomore Brooke Warner leaps for a spike attempt during Game 1 of Thursday night’s match against Winfield in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/10/web1_PP-Warner.jpg Point Pleasant sophomore Brooke Warner leaps for a spike attempt during Game 1 of Thursday night’s match against Winfield in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant senior Remington Durst bumps a ball in the air during Game 1 of Thursday night’s match against Winfield in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/10/web1_PP-Durst.jpg Point Pleasant senior Remington Durst bumps a ball in the air during Game 1 of Thursday night’s match against Winfield in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

