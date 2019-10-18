RedStorm women rally, bounce Bears

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Two early first half goals put the University of Rio Grande in a hole.

Two early second half markers helped the RedStorm post their biggest win of the season to date.

Trinity Hassey scored the last of three unanswered goals by head coach Tony Daniels’ team for a 3-2 triumph over rival West Virginia University-Tech, Thursday night, in River States Conference women’s soccer action at the YMCA/Paul Cline Soccer Complex.

Rio Grande improved to 3-11 overall and 3-3 inside the RSC with a second straight win, vaulting into fifth place in the league standings in the process.

WVU-Tech slipped to 5-5 overall and 4-2 in league play with the loss.

The Golden Bears slipped to fourth place in the RSC standings. The top six teams will qualify for the league’s post-season tournament.

Tech bolted to a 2-0 lead just 15 minutes into the match. Miriam Cortez scored on a header via a free kick by Brittany Dye a little more than five minutes in, while Dye added an unassisted score just under 10 minutes later.

Rio Grande cut the deficit in half on an unassisted marker by junior Payten Davis (Chillicothe, OH) – her fourth goal of the season and her fourth in the RedStorm’s two games this week – with 17:16 remaining before the intermission.

The tying and go-ahead tallies came in a span of just 3:10 early in the second stanza.

Senior Katie Zuniga (Massillon, OH) connected on the equalizer – her first goal of the season – with 33:21 left to play, while Hassey – a freshman from Westerville, Ohio – put Rio in front with 30:11 remaining.

Senior Ambar Torres (Guyaquil, Ecuador) assisted on both second half scores, the second of which came off a deflected save by Tech net-minder Jenna Miller.

Rio Grande’s keeper, freshman Jayla Brown (Chillicothe, OH), played a big role of her own in the winning effort.

The Golden Bears enjoyed a 21-12 edge in overall shots, a 16-10 cushion in shots on goal and 4-1 advantage in corner kick opportunities, but Brown recorded a career-high 14 saves to sustain the come-from-behind victory.

Miller stopped seven shots in a losing cause for WVU-Tech.

Rio Grande returns to action next Thursday when it hosts Carlow University in the kickoff of a two-game homestand.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

