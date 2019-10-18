Lady Tornadoes win sectional over Symmes Valley

RACINE, Ohio — No problems in No. 10.

The Southern volleyball team captured the program’s 10th sectional title on Thursday night in Meigs County, with the second-seeded Lady Tornadoes sweeping seventh-seeded Symmes Valley in the Division IV sectional championship match.

Southern (16-6) — which takes a four-match winning streak into its first district appearence since 2016 — trailed 3-0 in Thursday’s opening game, but scored 10 of the next 11 points and didn’t look back on its way to the 25-19 win.

Symmes Valley also scored the first three points of Game 2, but SHS took the next five and didn’t relinquish the advantage en route to the 25-21 triumph.

The Purple and Gold took the lead at 2-1 in the third game and never trailed again, cruising to the 25-18 win and sealing sectional crown.

Following the match, fourth-year SHS head coach Kim Hupp commended her club for putting in the work to reach this point.

“The girls have worked hard and hustled all season to prepare for tournament time,” said Hupp. “I’m proud of the girls and their accomplishment tonight.”

Leading the Purple and Gold, Phoenix Cleland and Baylee Wolfe claimed 14 and 13 service points respectively, with two aces apiece. Sydney Adams posted nine points and two aces for the victors, Kassie Barton added four points, while Cassidy Roderus came up with three points and one ace. Kayla Evans had two points in the win, while Jordan Hardwick picked up one point on an ace.

Hardwick led the hosts at the net with eight kills and two blocks. Wolfe was next with six kills and a block, while Roderus ended with one kill and one block. Adams finished with one kill and a team-best 11 assists for SHS, while Evans claimed a kill and Cleland picked up a block.

Alison Klaiber led Symmes Valley with 10 service points. Morgan Jenkins was next with five points, followed by Ellie Johnson and Rachael Hayes with four each. Kylee Jenkins and Payton Hunter had three points apiece to round out the guests’ service attack.

Next, the Purple and Gold will face third-seeded Peebles in the second district semifinal on Thursday at Jackson High School.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

