Rio’s Gioffre earns all-tourney honor

McDERMOTT, Ohio — University of Rio Grande senior Rafaella Gioffre shot a 12-over par 84 on Tuesday to record a second place finish individually in the Roger Merb Invitational hosted by Shawnee State University at Elks Country Club.

Gioffre, a native of Huron, Ohio, finished with a 36-hole total of 30-over par 174 – two shots behind medalist Holley Hart of Shawnee State in the finale of the RedStorm’s fall schedule.

As a team, Rio Grande placed second with a 182-over par total of 758. Thomas More University won the team title with a score of 734, while Shawnee State placed third at 785.

Also representing the RedStorm was sophomore Elizabeth Leach (Waterford, OH), who moved up four spots into a four-way tie for sixth place at 50-over par 194; sophomore Abby Eichmiller (Vincent, OH), who was also part of the tie for sixth place at 194; sophomore Hunter Rockhold (Clinton, OH), who finished 10th at 52-over par 196; sophomore Erin Fridley (Delaware, OH), who was 15th at 68-over par 212; and sophomore Madison Duskey (Beverly, OH), who was 17th at 94-over par 238.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

