Lady Bulldogs eliminate Meigs

THE PLAINS, Ohio — The Lady Marauders got one … but they ultimately needed three.

The Meigs volleyball team had its 2019 campaign come to an end Monday night during a 19-25, 25-8, 25-13, 25-20 setback to host Athens in a Division II sectional quarterfinal contest at McAfee Gymnasium.

The 10th seeded Lady Marauders (4-18) overcame a 5-point deficit in Game 1, but the guests managed to rally and twice led by seven points before taking a 1-0 match lead with the 6-point win.

The Lady Bulldogs (11-12) — a seven seed — never trailed in Game 2 and twice led by 17 points, then overcame a 4-3 deficit by reeling off four straight points to lead Game 3 the rest of the way.

Up 19-13, Summer Gilkey provided six consecutive service points for AHS while wrapping up the 12-point win and a 2-1 match edge.

The Maroon and Gold led 3-1 before finding themselves tied up at three, but Athens took a permanent Game 4 lead on the next serve and eventually led by as many as eight points (18-10) before wrapping things up with the 5-point decision.

Athens — which also swept the Lady Marauders during TVC Ohio play in the regular season — advances to the sectional semifinal round Wednesday as it travels to second seeded Gallia Academy for a 6 p.m. contest.

Bre Zirkle led Meigs with 12 service points, followed by Hannah Durst and Maci Hood with six points each. Baylee Tracy and Morgan Denney were next with three points apiece, while Mallory Hawley and Jewels Conley added two points each.

Hawley led the net attack with nine kills, with Durst, Tracy and Conley providing three kills apiece. Hood also had a kill to go along with a team-best two blocks.

Zirkle paced MHS with 12 assists and Tracy also had an assist. Conley also recorded one block in the setback.

Gilkey led the Athens service attack with 25 points, followed by Sarah Webb with 11 points and Baelyn Carey with seven points.

Meigs junior Baylee Tracy bumps a ball in the air as teammate Jewels Conley (5) looks on during Game 3 of Monday night’s Division II sectional quarterfinal volleyball match against Athens in The Plains, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/10/web1_MHS-Tracy.jpg Meigs junior Baylee Tracy bumps a ball in the air as teammate Jewels Conley (5) looks on during Game 3 of Monday night’s Division II sectional quarterfinal volleyball match against Athens in The Plains, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Meigs senior Maci Hood bumps a ball in the air during Game 1 of Monday night’s Division II sectional quarterfinal volleyball match against Athens in The Plains, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/10/web1_MHS-Hood.jpg Meigs senior Maci Hood bumps a ball in the air during Game 1 of Monday night’s Division II sectional quarterfinal volleyball match against Athens in The Plains, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Meigs senior Bre Zirkle (9) sets up a spike attempt during Game 3 of Monday night’s Division II sectional quarterfinal volleyball match against Athens in The Plains, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/10/web1_MHS-Zirkle.jpg Meigs senior Bre Zirkle (9) sets up a spike attempt during Game 3 of Monday night’s Division II sectional quarterfinal volleyball match against Athens in The Plains, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

