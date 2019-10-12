Wildcats rally past Wahama, 28-22

MASON, W.Va. — A tale of two halves.

Visiting Waterford spoiled Homecoming festivities for the Wahama football team after scoring 20 of the final 28 points in regulation Friday night en route to a 28-22 decision in a Week 7 Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest at Bachtel Stadium in Mason County.

The White Falcons (2-5, 2-4 TVC Hocking) built a 14-8 halftime lead, but the Wildcats (5-2, 4-1) rallied with consecutive scores before Abram Pauley added a touchdown run and a 2-point conversion — tying the game at 22-all in the fourth quarter.

The Green and White, however, tacked on the game-winner late and eventually held on for the 6-point triumph.

Trevor Hunt added a touchdown run and a 2-point conversion run in the first half, while Pauley completed an 82-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Board that allowed the Red and White to take a 14-8 edge into the break.

Hunt finished the game with 62 rushing yards on 17 carries, while Pauley added 19 yards on 17 attempts. Brayden Davenport also rushed four times for 11 yards in the setback.

Pauley completed 4-of-10 passes for 114 yards and Davenport connected on 6-of-11 passes for 48 yards.

Hunt led Wahama with three catches for 26 yards and Pauley hauled in three passes for 24 yards. Davenport also caught a pair of passes for 26 yards.

Nick Brewer also ran for six yards on two totes and hauled in one pass for four yards.

No other information was available on the game as of press time.

Wahama returns to action Friday when it travels to South Gallia for a TVC Hocking matchup at 7:30 p.m.