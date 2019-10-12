Red Devils slip past Southern, 42-35

RACINE, Ohio — Homecoming celebration halted.

The Southern football team headed into the fourth quarter of its Homecoming game with a one-point lead, but non-conference guest Ravenswood found the end zone in the finale and escaped Roger Lee Adams Memorial Field with a 42-35 victory on Friday.

The Red Devils (3-3) — who fell to the Tornadoes (5-2) in the first-ever meeting between the teams last season — led 7-0 with a 30-yard Jacob Anthony touchdown run early in the first quarter.

Southern answered quickly, tying the game at seven with a six-yard touchdown pass from Gage Shuler to Will Wickline. A 70-yard touchdown run by Chase Hood gave the guests a 14-7 lead, which was cut to 14-13 after a 46-yard touchdown run by Trey McNickle.

Still in the first quarter, McNickle found the end zone on a five-yard run, with the Tornadoes converting the two-point try for a 21-14 lead.

The Red Devils responded with the first score of the second quarter, tying the game at 21 with a six-yard touchdown run by Hood.

Next, the guests regained as Jaycob Creel carried the ball 40 yards for the touchdown. Southern tied it up at 28 headed into the half, however, with McNickle scoring his third touchdown on an eight-yard run.

Ravenswood was back in front after an 18-yard touchdown run by Anthony at the start of the third quarter, but the point-after kick failed, leaving RHS with a 34-28 lead.

McNickle’s fourth touchdown run of the game came later in the third, with the SHS senior tailback scoring on a 11-yard run. The Purple and Gold made the point-after kick and took a 35-34 lead into the finale.

The lone score of the fourth quarter came with Creel punching in from three yards out. The Red Devils made the two-point conversion to cap off the 42-35 victory.

The Red Devils earned a 25-to-18 advantage in first downs, but lost the turnover battle by a 2-to-1 count. Ravenswood gained all-479 of its yards on the ground, while Southern ran for 219 of its 280 total yards. SHS was penalized five times for a total of 34 yards, while RHS was sent back once for five yards.

McNickle — who caught two passes for 11 yards — led the hosts with 122 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries. Shuler — who completed 6-of-14 passes for 61 yards and a touchdown — gained 97 yards on 14 rushing attempts.

Chase Bailey caught two passes for 21 yards in the setback, Cole Steele had one 23-yard reception, while Wickline had a six-yard touchdown catch.

Hood paced the guests with 191 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Anthony added 160 yards and two more touchdowns on 17 carries, while Creel — who was 0-for-2 passing — ran 10 times for 56 yards and two touchdowns.

Rounding out the Red Devil tally, Wayne Stephens had 26 yards on three carries, Isaiah Casto had 24 yards on four totes, while Sam Strum picked up 22 yards on two tries.

Southern will be back at home in Week 8, as 5-2 Waterford is set to invade Racine.

SHS sophomore Will Wickline runs for the first Tornado touchdown, early in the first quarter of Southern’s 42-35 loss to Ravenswood on Friday in Racine, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/10/web1_10.13-SHS-Wickline.jpg SHS sophomore Will Wickline runs for the first Tornado touchdown, early in the first quarter of Southern’s 42-35 loss to Ravenswood on Friday in Racine, Ohio. Sarah Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

