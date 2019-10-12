Blue Angels breeze past Rock Hill

PEDRO, Ohio — A perfect way to end the regular season.

The Gallia Academy volleyball team finished its third straight perfect season in Ohio Valley Conference play on Thursday night in Lawrence County, sweeping host Rock Hill in straight games.

Gallia Academy (20-2, 14-0 OVC) — winning every single OVC set for a second straight season — breezed to a 25-8 victory in Thursday’s opener.

The Blue Angels — ranked 18th in the latest OHSVCA Division II Poll — rolled to a 25-4 victory in the second, making their 90th straight set won in league play.

GAHS capped off its 57th consecutive league victory and its 30th straight OVC sweep with a 25-8 win in the third.

For the match, Gallia Academy had an 81.0 side-out percentage and a 94.6 serve percentage, while RHHS ended with a 21.4 side-out percentage and a 90.5 serve percentage.

Maddy Petro had a match-best eight aces to lead the Blue Angel service. Maddie Wright was next with three aces, followed by MaKenna Caldwell with two, as well as Bailey Barnette and Peri Martin with one each.

At the net, Petro and Alex Barnes tied for a team-high with 10 kills apiece, with Petro picking up a trio of blocks, and Barnes recording a team-best seven digs. Wright ended with eight kills and three blocks in the win, Barnette added five kills, while Abby Hammons had two kills and three blocks. Martin and Callie Wilson had a kill apiece for GAHS, with Martin also recording four blocks and 29 assists.

The Blue and White — now with their fifth-straight 20-win season — return to action at home on Wednesday in the Division II sectional semifinal, against the winner of Monday’s quarterfinal match between Meigs and Athens.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

