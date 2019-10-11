Mason County goes 0-3 on homecoming

A trio of parties ruined in less than three hours. Point Pleasant, Wahama and Hannan all suffered gridiron setbacks during their respective Homecoming contests on Friday night. The Big Blacks (1-3) dropped a 49-21 decision to the unbeaten Linsly Cadets (7-0) at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field, while the White Falcons (2-5, 2-4) suffered a 28-22 setback to the Waterford Wildcats (5-2, 4-1) in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup at Bachtel Stadium. Hannan (1-5) dropped a 22-12 decision to the Montcalm Generals (0-5) at the Craigo Athletic Complex. Due to an early press time, complete details from the Week 7 football contests in Mason County will be made available in the Tuesday sports editions of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune, Point Pleasant Register and The Daily Sentinel. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

