Lady Tornadoes sweep Eastern

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — One final chance to add momentum heading into the postseason.

The Southern and Eastern volleyball teams met each squad’s regular season finale on Thursday at ‘The Nest’, with the visiting Lady Tornadoes picking up a straight games victory for their third straight win.

Southern (15-6, 13-3 TVC Hocking) — which won its Sept. 5 meeting with Eastern (12-10, 9-7) by a 3-1 count — jumped out to a 6-3 lead to start the night, but gave up the next six markers.

The Lady Eagles — who were also vying for their third straight win — gave the lead back to the guests at 19-18. EHS tied it up at 19, 23 and 24, but failed to regain the edge, as Southern won the first by a 26-24 tally.

Eastern took its first lead of Game 2 at 3-2 and eventually stretched the edge to as many as four points, at 14-10. The Lady Tornadoes claimed the next seven points, EHS tied it up at 17, and then the guests capped off the 25-19 win with an 8-to-2 run.

The Purple and Gold led wire-to-wire in the third game, pushing the margin as high as seven and settling for a 25-20 win to cap off the 3-0 sweep.

Southern’s service attack was led by Sydney Adams with 15 points. Next were Baylee Wolfe and Phoenix Cleland with seven points apiece, including a trio of aces by Wolfe. Cassidy Roderus contributed five points to the winning cause, Jordan Hardwick chipped in with four points and an ace, while Kassie Barton and Kayla Evans added two points apiece.

Sydney Sanders led the Lady Eagles with nine points and three aces. Kylie Gheen was next with seven points and two aces, followed by Brielle Newland with six points and one ace. Haley Burton and Olivia Barber posted three points apiece, with an ace by Burton, while Jenna Chadwell came up with two points for the hosts.

Leading the Lady Tornadoes at the net, Wolfe earned 13 kills and four blocks. Hardwick had 10 kills and two blocks for the victors, Roderus came up with seven kills, while Evans finished with three kills. Cleland claimed two kills and one block for SHS, while Adams had a match-best 25 assists.

Barber led the EHS net attack with six kills. Gheen had five kills and one block in the setback, Chadwell and Megan Maxon added four kills apiece, while Layna Catlett claimed a pair of blocks. Newland picked up one kill and a team-best 14 assists for EHS, while Sanders led the team’s defense with 15 of the squad’s 41 digs.

The postseason awaits both teams next, with Southern hosting the winner of Symmes Valley and Ironton St. Joseph in a Division IV sectional final on Thursday, and the Lady Eagles visiting Zane Trace in a D-3 sectional final on Saturday.

SHS junior Jordan Hardwick (10) spikes the ball past the block of EHS junior Kylie Gheen, during the Lady Tornadoes’ 3-0 victory on Thursday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/10/web1_10.3-SHS-Hardwick.jpg SHS junior Jordan Hardwick (10) spikes the ball past the block of EHS junior Kylie Gheen, during the Lady Tornadoes’ 3-0 victory on Thursday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports EHS junior Olivia Barber (12) attempts a spike in between Southern’s Phoenix Cleland (6) and Eastern’s Hannah Faulisi (18), during Thursday’s TVC Hocking match in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/10/web1_10.3-EHS-Barber.jpg EHS junior Olivia Barber (12) attempts a spike in between Southern’s Phoenix Cleland (6) and Eastern’s Hannah Faulisi (18), during Thursday’s TVC Hocking match in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports EHS sophomore Megan Maxon (14) attempts a spike, during the Lady Eagles’ regular season finale on Thursday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/10/web1_10.13-wo-EHS-Maxon.jpg EHS sophomore Megan Maxon (14) attempts a spike, during the Lady Eagles’ regular season finale on Thursday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Members of the Southern volleyball team celebrate after the final point of the Lady Tornadoes’ 3-0 victory over Eastern on Thursday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/10/web1_10.13-wo-SHS-Celebration.jpg Members of the Southern volleyball team celebrate after the final point of the Lady Tornadoes’ 3-0 victory over Eastern on Thursday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

