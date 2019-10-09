Blue Angels clinch share of OVC

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — A respectable repeat.

The Gallia Academy girls soccer team clinched a share of its second consecutive league title on Tuesday night with a 5-1 victory over host Fairland in an Ohio Valley Conference contest in Lawrence County.

The Blue Angels (9-5-2, 7-1-0 OVC) completed their second season as a varsity sport pretty much like they began their inaugural campaign — by coming home with a league crown.

The Blue and White led only 1-0 after 40 minutes of play, with Kyrsten Sanders providing the eventual game-winner in the fifth minute.

GAHS tacked on four more scores after the intermission as the guests got back-to-back goals from Koren Truance in the 45th and 61st minutes, increasing the lead out to 3-0.

Sanders added her second goal of the match in the 65th minute for a 4-goal cushion, then Preslee Reed completed the Blue Angel tally with a goal in the 66th frame.

Maddi Rocchi and Gabby McConnell also had an assist apiece in the triumph.

Abby Wallace prevented the shutout by scoring in the 76th minute, wrapping up the 5-1 final.

The Blue Angels also claimed a season sweep after beating Fairland by a 2-1 count back on Sept. 5 at Lester Field. The Blue and White are 15-1 all-time in OVC play.

Gallia Academy outshot the hosts by an 18-9 margin. Brooklyn Hill made eight saves in goal for the victors.

Rock Hill — which defeated the Blue Angels 2-1 back on Sept. 23 — also clinched a share of the OVC title this fall with a win at South Point on Wednesday night. If the Lady Pointers won, GAHS would claim the OVC crown outright.

The Blue Angels outscored OVC opponents by a 24-8 overall margin this season and have outscored league foes 48-10 over a 2-year span.

Gallia Academy returns to action Tuesday, Oct. 15, when it travels to Warren for a Division II sectional semifinal at 5 p.m.

Pictured are members of the 2019 Gallia Academy varsity girls soccer team. Sitting in front, from left, are Preslee Reed, Zoie Clickenger, Alivia Lear, Cori McKean, Kyrsten Sanders and Gabby McConnell. Standing in back are GAHS coach Leah Polcyn, Maddi Rocchi, Maddie Stewart, Sarah Watts, Kaylie Clark, Megan Bailey, Brooke Johnson, Koren Truance, Brooklyn Hill, Brooke Hamilton and assistant coach Katie Guinther. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/10/web1_GA-gsoc.jpg Pictured are members of the 2019 Gallia Academy varsity girls soccer team. Sitting in front, from left, are Preslee Reed, Zoie Clickenger, Alivia Lear, Cori McKean, Kyrsten Sanders and Gabby McConnell. Standing in back are GAHS coach Leah Polcyn, Maddi Rocchi, Maddie Stewart, Sarah Watts, Kaylie Clark, Megan Bailey, Brooke Johnson, Koren Truance, Brooklyn Hill, Brooke Hamilton and assistant coach Katie Guinther. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

