Black Knights blank Huntington, 4-0

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Peaking at just the right time.

The Point Pleasant boys soccer team remained unbeaten at home and matched a season-best 3-game winning streak on Tuesday night with a decisive 4-0 victory over visiting Huntington in a non-conference friendly at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field.

The Black Knights (8-3-5) posted their eighth shutout of the season while improving to 5-0-3 in the friendly confines of OVB Field. It was also the second shutout during the Red and Black’s current 3-game winning streak.

The Highlanders (7-8-4) kept things very competitive in the first half, but Point Pleasant managed to come away with the only goal in the 37th minute. Garrett Hatten finished a perfect pass from Adam Veroski into the back of an empty net for a 1-0 edge headed into the intermission.

Veroski tacked on a hat trick in the second half, and each goal was unique in its own way.

The first score came in the 42nd minute as Veroski drove from left to right into the middle of the HHS defense. The junior managed to find a small crease near midfield and hammered a shot in the low right side of the goal.

Brooks Gilley assisted on the next goal by finding Veroski with a pass on the left side, then Veroski pushed the ball right toward the goal before left-footing his shot attempt into the right side for a 3-0 edge in the 52nd minute.

Veroski’s final goal came on a penalty kick in the 72nd minute.

The Black Knights played, perhaps, their finest 80 minutes of the regular season. They also made the most of some very limited opportunities.

Point Pleasant outshot the Green and Gold by a 10-8 overall margin, including a 6-4 edge in shots on goal. HHS did claim a 5-1 advantage in corner kicks and both teams were whistled for five fouls apiece.

“We played 80 minutes of focused, purpose-driven soccer tonight. The boys followed every instruction and stayed composed throughout the match. They executed every aspect of the game that we have trained for the past couple of weeks perfectly,” PPHS coach Chip Wood said afterward. “Huntington plays a tough schedule and is battled tested, so to come in and play organized and disciplined tonight was really key in this outcome. It’s the first time we’ve beaten Huntington in three years, and the boys really stepped it up tonight.”

Nick Smith made four saves in net for the Black Knights.

Point Pleasant returns to action Saturday when it travels to Shady Spring for a non-conference contest at 1 p.m.

Point Pleasant junior Adam Veroski (7) launches a shot attempt during the first half of a Sept. 19 match against Teays Valley Christian at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/10/web1_10.10-PP-Veroski.jpg Point Pleasant junior Adam Veroski (7) launches a shot attempt during the first half of a Sept. 19 match against Teays Valley Christian at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

