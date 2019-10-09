Lady Bulldogs bite Meigs

THE PLAINS, Ohio — The postseason preview goes the way of the Lady Bulldogs.

The Meigs and Athens volleyball team — who will meet in the Division II sectional quarterfinal on Oct. 14 — met in Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division action on Tuesday at McAfee Gymnasium, with the hosts winning by a 3-1 tally.

Meigs (3-17, 2-9 TVC Ohio) — which also fell to the Lady Bulldogs (10-11, 6-5) by a 3-1 count on Sept. 3 in Rocksprings — took its first lead of the night at 4-3 in the opening game, and led the rest of the way to the 25-16 victory.

Athens led for the first time in Game 2 at 8-7, but surrendered the next three points to the Lady Marauders. AHS answered with its own 3-0 run and didn’t look back on its way to the 25-17 win.

The hosts scored 17 of the first 18 points, including the 12 in a row to start third game, and cruised to the 25-14 win.

The Lady Marauders took the lead at 6-5 in the fourth game, but eventually gave the edge back to the hosts at 22-20. Meigs scored the next four points, but Athens fought off game-point twice before taking the edge at 26-25. MHS was back in front at 28-27 and 29-28, but a 3-0 run by the Lady Bulldogs sealed the 31-29 win and the match for the hosts.

Jewels Conley led Meigs with 13 service points, including six aces. Hannah Durst was next with 10 points and three aces, followed by Maci Hood with nine points. Baylee Tracy earned six points for MHS, Mallory Hawley added four, while Bre Zirkle claimed three points and two aces.

Hawley — who led the MHS defense with 41 digs — also paced the Maroon and Gold at the net with 19 kills and four blocks. Durst had five kills and one block for the guests, Zirkle added five kills and a team-best 23 assists, while Tracy ended with three kills. Conley and Hood each had two kills, with five blocks by Conley and one by Hood, while Kylee Mitch came up with one kill in the setback.

Leading the Lady Bulldogs, Baelyn Carey and Sarah Webb finished with 18 and 17 points respectively. Grace Reed contributed six points to the winning cause, Summer Gilkey, Gracie Justis and Kyleigh Heller chipped in with four points each, while Julia DeLuca claimed three markers.

Before these teams meet back at McAfee Gymnasium on Monday at 6 p.m., Meigs will wrap up its regular season inside Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium on Thursday against River Valley.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

