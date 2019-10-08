GA soccer faces tough tests

The Gallia Academy soccer teams now know their postseason fates following Sunday’s 2019 Division II Southeast District tournament drawings for both boys and girls.

The Blue Devils (8-3-1) came away with a seven seed and will host 10th seeded Portsmouth West (0-13-0) in a sectional quarterfinal at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Lester Field. The winner advances to face second seeded Alexander (9-3-0) in a sectional semifinal at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.

The sectional final round is slated for 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. The D-2 boys district tournament will be played on Wednesday, Oct. 23 and Saturday, Oct. 26, at Logan High School.

The Blue Angels (7-5-1) earned a seven seed and will travel to second seeded Warren (10-1-3) for a sectional semifinal at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.

The GAHS girls need a win to advance to the sectional final, where the winner of the Waverly-Jackson contest awaits. The sectional final will be played at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.

The D-2 girls district tournament will be played on Thursday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 26, at Logan High School.

Visit ohsaa.org for complete pairings of the 2019 OHSAA Southeast District Division II boys and girls soccer tournaments.

