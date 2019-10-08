Locals compete at CC meets

Four different area schools were involved in a pair of cross country meets on Saturday.

River Valley, Gallia Academy and Southern were at the Unioto Invitational, while Point Pleasant participated at the 7th annual Wirt County Wetlands Invitational.

Here’s how each of those programs fared at those respective events.

Unioto Invitational

Both Gallia Academy and River Valley competed as teams in both varsity events at UHS, while Southern had only one competitor in the girls race.

A total of 13 teams and 149 runners took part in the girls race, with Ciara Colwell of Leesburg Fairfield coming away with top individual honors with a time of 19:42.10.

The Unioto girls captured the team championship with 61 points, finishing well ahead of runner-up Teays Valley (117). The Lady Raiders ended up third overall with 133 points, while the Blue Angels placed 13th with 325 points.

Lauren Twyman was the area’s top placer and led RVHS with a third place effort 20:10.25. Savannah Reese (22:17.37) and Ruth Rickett (23:41.30) were next for River Valley with respective finishes of 19th and 37th.

Emma Lucas (23:51.14) and Kate Nutter (24:07.50) completed the team score by placing 42nd and 48th. Nakeisha Shriver (26:08.02) and Sydney Blouir (26:39.04) were also 94th and 103rd overall.

Krystal Davison paced GAHS by placing 34th with a mark of 23:26.75, followed by Kristen Jamora (26:08.59) and Taylor Facemire (26:52.47) with respective finishes of 95th and 106th.

Eliza Davies (27:22.14) and Calista Barnes (29:29.15) completed the Blue Angel tally by placing 109th and 127th overall. Chloe Rogers (29:42.78) and Abby Harvey (31:20.84) also finished 132nd and 140th.

Sydney Roush ended up 18th overall for the Lady Tornadoes with a time of 22:14.21.

A total of 17 teams and 197 runners took part in the boys race, with Robert Immell of Unioto coming away with top individual honors with a time of 19:42.10.

The Shermans captured the team championship with 21 points, finishing well ahead of runner-up Leesburg Fairfield (70). The Blue Devils placed 11th with 298 points, while the Raiders were 12th with 306 points.

Todd Elliott led GAHS with a 29th place time of 18:04.58, followed by Ian Hill (19:41.27) and Logan Nicholas (20:08.26) with respective finishes of 62nd and 86th.

Tristan Crisenbery (20:20.27) and Maddux Camden (20:44.57) completed the team score by placing 92nd and 103rd overall. Grant Smith (20:58.04) and Garytt Schwall (21:04.14) were also 106th and 112th for Gallia Academy.

Dylan Fulks paced RVHS with a 17th place mark of 17:37.87, followed by Cody Wooten (18:07.52) and Ryan Snyder (20:56.76) with respective finishes of 32nd and 105th.

Nathan Young (21:02.49) and Ryan Lollathin (21:33.19) completed the team score by placing 111th and 126th overall. Kade Alderman also finished 141st with a time of 22:31.81.

Wirt County Wetlands

Point Pleasant had a total of four competitors — three boys and one girl — at Wirt County High School on Saturday.

Isabella Sang placed 13th out of 23 runners for the Lady Knights with a time of 27:20.41. Olivia Cress won the girls race with a mark of 21:24, helping Ritchie County also claim the team title with 19 points.

Hector Castillo led the Black Knights with a 19th place effort of 21:02.20, followed by Ethan Scott (21:59.52) and Isaac Daniels (23:47.57) with respective finishes of 24th and 37th.

Kent Bee defeated the 50-competitor boys field with a winning time of 17:36.13. Bee also guided Ritchie County to the team title with 16 points.

Visit baumspage.com and runwv.com for complete results from the Unioto Invitational and Wirt County Wetlands Invitational held Saturday.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

