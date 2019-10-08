Lady Rebels fall to Trimble

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — Just can’t tame those Lady Tomcats.

The South Gallia volleyball team — which fell in straight games at Trimble on Sept 10 — were swept by the Lady Tomcats again in Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division action on Monday in Gallia County.

South Gallia (5-14, 3-12 TVC Hocking) tied Monday’s opening game at four, but never led and eventually fell by a 25-11 count.

Trimble (12-8, 11-4) followed it up with a wire-to-wire win in the second, moving up 2-0 in the match with a 25-17 triumph.

The Lady Tomcats also went wire-to-wire in the finale, leading by as many as seven, before settling for the 25-19 match-sealing win.

Christine Griffith had nine service points, including a pair of aces, to lead the Red and Gold. Alyssa Cremeens and Isabella Cochran came up with four points apiece, with Cremeens earning an ace, while Kiley Stapleton ended with one point in the setback.

At the net, Griffith and Jessie Rutt both claimed two kills for the hosts, with Griffith picking up a block. Stapleton, Katie Blowing and Olivia Johnson had a kill apiece, with three blocks by Stapleton and one by Bowling. Amaya Howell had a pair of assists to lead the SGHS ball-handling.

After its home finale against Ohio Valley Christian on Tuesday, the Lady Rebels will head to Waterford to finish the regular season on Thursday. SGHS will also head to Waterford on Oct. 17 for its tournament opener.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

