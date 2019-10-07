Ohio football prep polls

DIVISION I 1, Mentor (19) 6-0 199 2, Lakewood St. Edward 5-1 129 (tie) Euclid 6-0 129 4, Fairfield (2) 6-0 128 5, Powell Olentangy Liberty (1) 6-0 115 6, Cincinnati Elder 5-1 106 7, Toledo Whitmer 6-0 96 8, Cincinnati St. Xavier 5-1 83 9, Springboro 6-0 63 10, Springfield 5-1 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Pickerington Central 21. Dublin Coffman 21. Cincinnati Colerain 16. Canton McKinley 16. Massillon Jackson 14.

DIVISION II 1, Massillon Washington (12) 6-0 184 2, Cincinnati La Salle (5) 6-0 181 3, Akron Hoban (4) 5-1 160 4, Toledo Central Catholic 6-0 132 5, Cincinnati Turpin 6-0 104 6, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 6-0 99 7, Avon 6-0 92 8, Canal Winchester (1) 6-0 56 9, Mayfield 6-0 49 10, Cincinnati Winton Woods 4-2 47

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus St. Francis DeSales 23. Massillon Perry 17. Harrison 14.

DIVISION III 1, Chagrin Falls Kenston (16) 6-0 193 2, Plain City Jonathan Alder (2) 6-0 127 3, Columbus Bishop Hartley (1) 5-1 123 4, New Philadelphia (3) 6-0 122 5, Granville 6-0 119 6, Trotwood-Madison 5-1 107 7, Mansfield 6-0 95 8, Streetsboro 6-0 81 9, Wapakoneta 5-1 36 10, Hamilton Badin 4-2 31 (tie) Dayton Chaminade Julienne 5-1 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: Aurora 28. Norwalk 21. Jackson 17. Steubenville 16. Franklin 12.

DIVISION IV 1, Cincinnati Wyoming (16) 6-0 197 2, Perry (4) 6-0 164 3, Newark Licking Valley 6-0 149 4, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (1) 5-1 133 5, Gallipolis Gallia Academy 6-0 97 6, Cincinnati Indian Hill 5-1 81 7, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (1) 5-1 61 8, Germantown Valley View 5-1 40 9, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 5-1 33 10, Waynesville 5-1 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: St. Bernard Roger Bacon 29. Waverly 27. Poland Seminary 25. Ottawa-Glandorf 22. Milton-Union 16. Hubbard 16. Wintersville Indian Creek 16. Galion 14. Wauseon 13.

DIVISION V 1, Kirtland (18) 6-0 206 2, Orrville (3) 6-0 172 3, Pemberville Eastwood 6-0 142 4, West Jefferson 6-0 112 5, Oak Harbor 6-0 106 6, West Lafayette Ridgewood 6-0 101 7, Sugarcreek Garaway 6-0 75 8, Ironton 5-1 72 9, Garrettsville Garfield (1) 6-0 45 10, West Liberty-Salem 6-0 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Springfield Shawnee 25. Minford 18. Rootstown 13.

DIVISION VI 1, Coldwater (19) 6-0 208 2, Liberty Center 6-0 157 3, New Middletown Springfield (1) 6-0 131 4, Glouster Trimble (2) 6-0 122 5, Anna 5-1 116 6, Beverly Fort Frye 6-0 92 7, Attica Seneca East 6-0 68 (tie), Minster 5-1 68 9, Archbold 5-1 49 10, Mechanicsburg 5-1 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mogadore 24. Chillicothe Southeastern 22. Lima Central Catholic 14, Frankfort Adena 16.Howard East Knox 15. Arcanum 13.

DIVISION VII 1, Maria Stein Marion Local (15) 5-1 186 2, McComb (2) 6-0 162 3, Leipsic (1) 6-0 137 4, Norwalk St. Paul (1) 6-0 116 5, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1) 5-1 109 6, Hamler Patrick Henry 5-1 98 7, Ft. Loramie 5-1 88 8, Hamilton New Miami 5-0 64 9, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 4-1 49 10, Lancaster Fisher Catholic 5-1 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Toronto 15. New Bremen 13. Warren John F. Kennedy (1) 12.