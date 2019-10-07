Black Knights rally past Sissonville, 4-3

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — Goals when they were needed most.

The Point Pleasant boys soccer team let a 2-1 halftime lead slip away, but junior Adam Veroski scored with 27 seconds left in regulation en route to a thrilling 4-3 victory over host Sissonville on Saturday in a non-conference friendly in Kanawha County.

The visiting Black Knights (7-3-5) stormed out to a 2-goal advantage in the first eight minutes of play, but the Indians (10-4-1) rallied for three consecutive scores while building their only lead with 25 minutes remaining.

In the 65th minute, however, freshman Colton Young managed to knot things up at three on a run-in shot from the front.

Entering the final minute, Veroski collected a loose ball dead center from 23 yards out. He touched the ball to the right side and drove a shot to the left corner — which found the net for a 4-3 advantage in the 90th minute.

“We played outstanding soccer for the first 15 minutes and the last 25 minutes, and we looked very composed and dangerous during that 40-minute span,” PPHS coach Chip Wood said afterwards. “We played with purpose and passion today, and it worked itself out in the end. This is a very good win for us at this point the season.”

The Black Knights outshot the hosts by a 15-13 overall margin, with both squads putting 10 shots apiece on goal. Point also claimed a 4-2 edge in corner kicks and was whistled for 20 of the 28 fouls called.

Garrett Hatten gave the guests a 1-0 lead in the 4th minute after playing a pass from Cohen Yates into the right corner post, then Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy volleyed a crossing pass from Hatten into the net for a 2-0 cushion eight minutes into regulation.

SHS closed the deficit in half as Jaxson Haynes headed in a pass from Wyatt Ervin in the 20th minute, making it a 2-1 contest headed into the intermission.

Sissonville tied things a minute into the second half as Haynes blasted a left-to-right shot past Hunter Bonecutter, then Ervin scored on a drop pass from 20 yards out — giving the Indians a 3-2 lead in the 45th minute.

Point Pleasant — which has won two straight and 3-of-4 overall — returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Huntington in a non-conference contest at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

